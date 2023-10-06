  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: ZAKK WYLDE Joins ALICE IN CHAINS On Stage In Highland, California

October 6, 2023

Zakk Wylde joined ALICE IN CHAINS on stage last night (Thursday, October 5) at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California to perform the iconic Seattle band's classic song "Would?" Video of the PANTERA guitarist and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman's appearance can be seen below.

Last year, Wylde told Metal Hammer magazine that the "Dirt" power ballad "Down In A Hole" is his favorite ALICE IN CHAINS song of all time.

"I remember being on the road with ALICE IN CHAINS, and Jerry Cantrell and Layne Staley came into my dressing room to jam on my electric guitar," he said. "So I was getting them to blast those songs out, playing the whole 'Dirt' album, basically. They get to 'Down In A Hole' and I'm just floored. It's so epic, and obviously when you hear the production on that track, you really feel it. The melody is amazing."

More than a decade ago, Zakk spoke to ArtistDirect about how he was introduced to ALICE IN CHAINS' music. He said: "The first time I heard Jerry Cantrell and the boys was 'Man In The Box'. Then there was 'Sea Of Sorrow'. I was, like, 'Dude, this stuff's awesome!' They played Long Beach Arena in 1989 on some metal thing with LYNCH MOB. I saw them there on 'Facelift', and it was way cool. All of their records are cool. They're like LED ZEPPELIN records because they're all different.

"I remember the first time Jerry played me 'Dirt' in the back of the tour bus. They were out with us on an Ozzy Osbourne tour. I was like, 'Dude, this is fucking ridiculous.' To me, that's their 'Led Zeppelin IV', 'Back In Black' or The Black Album. For every band, the stars align on that record, and they're primed and geared for that next jump. From beginning to the end, everything about that record is incredible."

ALICE IN CHAINS is playing a number of headlining shows this fall during the band's tour as the support act for GUNS N' ROSES.

Why, yes. That IS the great Zakk Wylde rockin’ out directly to my right in his trademark stance on “Would?”. And, since...

Posted by William DuVall on Friday, October 6, 2023

Find more on Alice in chains
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).