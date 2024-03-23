What Is The Meaning Of Life? SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' MIKE MUIR Weighs In

In a new interview with Australia's The Rockpit, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and INFECTIOUS GROOVES frontman Mike Muir was asked what the meaning of life is. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I think that most people, they find out right before they die. And they have an awareness that they probably knew the answer before, but they had blinders on or they turned their head the other way. It's like happiness. My dad said, what is happiness? Happiness is not something where it's just, like, 'It's yay. It's great.' Happiness is a journey where you're climbing over mountains and you're doubting yourself the whole time and you prepare and you train for things, you work hard and you accomplish something and stuff. That journey there is usually very difficult, it's very painful and it's full of self-doubt, but when you accomplish it, that's happiness. Like, 'Whoa, I was able to do this.'"

He continued: "I think we get caught up in easy, simplistic definitions and so we don't actually live life. We're killing time, and I think that the meaning of life is to learn not to kill time and actually take advantage of everything. And so much of life, what you do, you don't see it in the moment. You go to the gym, you work out, you don't see it after you go. There's so many things. It's like you build a sky-high rise, they dig down. It's the opposite. You don't see it. It's something that you usually don't see for a while, but the end is what it matters, and it's being able to take that path and that vision, and not letting people get you going someplace that you really shouldn't be."

Former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg played his first concert with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES on March 14 in Osaka, Japan.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES is slated to perform at the No Values festival on June 8 in Pomona, California, with a series of European festival dates scheduled for June and July.

In addition to Weinberg and Muir, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' current lineup features lead guitarist Dean Pleasants, rhythm guitarist Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo).

Weinberg's pairing with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES came less than two months after he was announced as the new drummer of INFECTIOUS GROOVES, the long-running outfit formed more than three decades ago by Robert Trujillo alongside Robert's then-SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bandmate Muir.

INFECTIOUS GROOVES has scheduled two U.S. shows this month — March 23 and March 24 at the Garden Grove Amphitheater in Garden Grove, California — before embarking on a short tour of Australia in late March and early April.

Weinberg was recruited by INFECTIOUS GROOVES for the band's first live appearances since a one-off show in 2019 due to longtime drummer Brooks Wackerman's commitment to AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

In addition to Weinberg, Muir and Trujillo, INFECTIOUS GROOVES' 2024 lineup includes guitarists Dean Pleasants (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) and Dave Kushner (ex-VELVET REVOLVER).

INFECTIOUS GROOVES was formed soon after Trujillo joined SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in 1989. Muir and Trujillo got together with some friends to write song that centered more around the bass, but with the intent of giving everyone else a whole lot of freedom.