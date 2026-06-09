WHITECHAPEL Announces Fall 2026 North American '20th Anniversary Tour'

Knoxville, Tennessee death metallers WHITECHAPEL will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a special North American headlining tour this fall where they will perform songs from their entire discography. Presented by Live Nation, the trek will commence on November 11 in Atlanta, Georgia and run through December 18 in Pelham, Tennessee. Support will be provided by CHELSEA GRIN, THE ACACIA STRAIN and NETHERWALKER.

Comments WHITECHAPEL guitarist Alex Wade: "We are excited to announce our '20th Anniversary Tour' taking place this fall. We would have never believed we would have made it 20 years after we started this band in 2006, but here we are celebrating it, and we are proud that we are undertaking our largest headline tour to date to commemorate that. Joining us will be our friends who need no introduction, CHELSEA GRIN and THE ACACIA STRAIN, along with deathcore up and comers NETHERWALKER. We will be playing songs from our entire discography, no albums left out, so if you want to see us play our longest set in the biggest venues we've ever played, get your tickets now and don't miss out!"

WHITECHAPEL will release limited artist presale tickets and VIP packages through Sound Rink beginning Tuesday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. local. Packages include a general admission ticket, meet-and-greet plus a photo with the band, early entry to the venue and access to merch, plus exclusive VIP-only items including a WHITECHAPEL foam hand, signed poster, and VIP laminate with lanyard. To purchase, fans can head to soundrink.co/whitechapel. General on sale date is Friday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

WHITECHAPEL with CHELSEA GRIN, THE ACACIA STRAIN, NETHERWALKER:

Nov. 11 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

Nov. 13 - House Of Blues - Buena Vista, FL

Nov. 14 - House Of Blues - North Myrtle Beach, SC

Nov. 16 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Nov. 17 - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens - Mckees Rocks, PA

Nov. 19 - Nevermore Hall - Baltimore, MD

Nov. 20 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

Nov. 21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

Nov. 22 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC **

Nov. 24 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON **

Nov. 25 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

Nov. 28 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

Nov. 29 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 01 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Dec. 03 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Dec. 04 - Treefort Music Hall - Boise, ID

Dec. 05 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Dec. 07 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA

Dec. 08 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

Dec. 09 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Dec. 11 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Dec. 12 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

Dec. 13 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

Dec. 14 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

Dec. 16 - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Dec. 18 - The Caverns - Pelham, TN

** No NETHERWALKER

WHITECHAPEL's latest album, "Hymns In Dissonance", came out in March 2025 via Metal Blade Records. The LP found the bandmembers reinventing themselves, going darker, deeper, and heavier than ever before. Revolver lauded "a blistering attack of ground-fissuring blasts, terror-thrashed guitar melodies and guts-hucking mosh sections." Metal Injection concurred noting, "it's heavy as shit, it's unrelenting, and it will destroy you." MetalSucks championed, "one of WHITECHAPEL's heaviest offerings since the glory days of 'The Somatic Defilement' and 'This Is Exile'," adding, "It captures that same raw energy and mouth-frothing rage in a way that… hasn't been seen for quite some time, but with a new and improved modern twist borne of the nearly twenty years of experience they have accumulated since then," while BLABBERMOUTH.NET hailed the band's "…white-knuckle, weaponized deathcore with brains, brawn, and a point to prove. Hold on to your helmets." The record earned the No. 2 position on Billboard's Current Hard Rock Albums chart, NO. 3 on Independent Label Current Albums chart, No. 4 on the Current Rock Albums chart and No. 7 on the Digital Albums chart upon its first week of release.

WHITECHAPEL, which formed in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2006, has seen the core lineup — vocalist Phil Bozeman, guitarists Ben Savage, Zach Householder and Alex Wade, and bassist Gabe Crisp — intact since 2007, with the exception of drummer Brandon Zackey, who has been playing with the band since 2022. While "Hymns In Dissonance" follows 2021's "Kin" chronologically, the new album is actually somewhat of a sequel to "This Is Exile" thematically, the three-word title "Hymns In Dissonance" representing that correlation.

The band started composing the new album at Householder's studio in June of 2023, following their headlining tour for "The Valley". The collective stuck to a strict weekday schedule, the structure allowing for maximum creativity and minimum burnout. Householder produced "Hymns In Dissonance", which allowed the musicians to seamlessly switch gears from pre-production to recording the full album without skipping a beat. The guitarist shadowed producer Mark Lewis a lot over the last five WHITECHAPEL albums and bringing that influence inside the band is a full-circle moment for Householder and WHITECHAPEL.

WHITECHAPEL is:

Phil Bozeman - vocals

Ben Savage - lead guitar

Alex Wade - rhythm guitar

Zach Householder - guitar

Gabe Crisp - bass

Brandon Zackey - drums

Photo by Alex Morgan