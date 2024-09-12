WHITECHAPEL Releases New Standalone Single 'A Visceral Retch'

WHITECHAPEL has unleashed a brand-new standalone single, "A Visceral Retch". Relentlessly slamming, ominous, and punishing, the track delivers a dark, twisted theme about gluttonous overlords who test the lengths to which humans will go to survive and join their cult. At once brutal and disturbing, it's a prime song for any extreme metal playlist.

Comments WHITECHAPEL vocalist Phil Bozeman, "'A Visceral Retch' is a song that fans of 'The Somatic Defilement' will latch on to immediately. It was one of the first songs we had in the chamber to work with. This song came to light thanks mostly to [guitarist] Zach Householder. He showed us and we all immediately said, 'yup, that's it.' Zach is notorious for very dark and horror-like vibes so this album is right in his wheelhouse. The song is disturbing. Imagine being put in a situation of survival by gluttonous, mammoth demons that give you a choice. Eat the demons' waste, eat each other, or starve to death. The twist, you're against the people you love the most. It's a way to find the ones that are truly evil people to build and strengthen their cult. It also represents how horrible people can really be, when push comes to shove."

Watch WHITECHAPEL's "A Visceral Retch" video, directed by My Good Eye Visuals, below.

WHITECHAPEL will serve as direct support to LORNA SHORE on their upcoming, mostly sold-out, North American headlining tour. The journey begins on September 19 at Montreal, Quebec, runs through October 30 in Wallingford, Connecticut, and includes performances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Additional support on the tour will be provided by KUBLAI KHAN TX and SANGUISUGABOGG.

In November, WHITECHAPEL will join THY ART IS MURDER for eight dates in Latin America before closing out the year in late December with the "Tennessee Takeover 2024", a trio of headlining shows through Chattanooga, Nashville and Knoxville. Support will be provided by SANGUISUGABOGG, GATES TO HELL and PEELING FLESH.

WHITECHAPEL is:

Phil Bozeman - vocals

Ben Savage - lead guitar

Alex Wade - rhythm guitar

Zach Householder - guitar

Gabe Crisp - bass

Brandon Zackey - drums

Photo by Rachel Craig