Why FEAR FACTORY Continues To Perform Non-DINO CAZARES-Era Song 'Archetype' Live

In a new interview with the YouTube channel of Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares was asked why his band is still continuing to perform the song "Archetype", which was originally written and recorded during his time away from FEAR FACTORY. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, in the very beginning, years ago when I was out of FEAR FACTORY, and when I came back, I said, 'Hey, I'm not gonna play this song. I'm not gonna play any songs off those records.' And at that time, we agreed; we were all okay. But then somewhere down the line, between 2010 and now, a lot of fans requested that song. So a few years back, I was, like, 'Okay, let's try playing this song. Let's try playing a couple of songs.' So we did 'Cyberwaste' and we did 'Archetype'. And I was okay with it. I was okay with it. In the past, I said I would never do it, but then the fans reacted and I was, like, 'Okay, let's try it.' And then we tried it and we noticed that the reaction was good, especially for the song 'Archetype'. So I decided, 'Okay, let's keep it in the set.' And so we did. And then that was it. That's as much as we did — it's pretty much 'Archetype' — and I've been doing it for the last few tours. And we decided to keep it in the set. It's the most popular song on the record."

He added: "I'm strictly doing it 'cause the fans want it… The fans want it, and I got used to playing it, so it's all good."

FEAR FACTORY released two albums during Cazares's time away from the band, 2004's "Archetype", and 2005's "Transgression".

In a 2010 interview with Decibel magazine, Dino said: "The first time I heard 'Archetype', I had to do a double take, because it sounded just like me. Then I talked to Burton [C. Bell, then-FEAR FACTORY singer] about it and he was like, 'Yeah, that's what 'archetype' means! It's a copy!'"

FEAR FACTORY played "Archetype" live for the first time in years in July 2013 at the Tivoli in Brisbane, Australia.

Earlier this month, Dino told Headbangers News that the first single from FEAR FACTORY featuring the band's latest addition, singer Milo Silvestro will arrive before the end of the year. A new full-length album is not expected until sometime in 2024.

An early instrumental version of a new FEAR FACTORY song called "Roboticist" was made available in March to promote Toneforge Disruptor, a virtual guitar rig plugin and standalone app developed in collaboration with Cazares.

Cazares told BLABBERMOUTH.NET about "Roboticist", which was mixed by longtime FEAR FACTORY collaborator Damien Rainaud: "Initially it was just going to be a instrumental for the plugin, but it came out so good that I decided to make it a song for the new album. Maybe the album will be called the 'Roboticist'. It fits so well with our concept."

FEAR FACTORY's next LP will be the band's first with Silvestro, whose addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in late February.

The Italian-born Silvestro joined FEAR FACTORY as the replacement for the band's original singer Burton C. Bell.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and touring drummer Pete Webber on May 5 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

FEAR FACTORY's recently completed "Rise Of The Machine" U.S. tour as the support act for STATIC-X marked the Cazares-led outfit's first run of shows with Silvestro and Webber.

Webber is filling in for FEAR FACTORY's longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to play with the band due to "scheduling conflicts."

The 42-date "Rise Of The Machine" North American trek also featured DOPE as well as select dates with MUSHROOMHEAD and TWIZTID.

FEAR FACTORY will embark on a European tour this fall. The 44-date trek will mark the band's first European shows since 2016. Joining them on this run are BUTCHER BABIES from the USA and IGNEA from Ukraine.

FEAR FACTORY's latest album, "Aggression Continuum", was released in June 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP, which was recorded primarily in 2017, features Cazares and Bell alongside Heller.