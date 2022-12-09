Why It Took NICKELBACK Five Years To Release Follow-Up To 'Feed The Machine'

In a new interview with Baltimore's 98 Rock radio station, NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger was asked why it took so long for him and his bandmates to release the follow-up to 2017's "Feed The Machine" album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[We were just] taking a break. We're not managing ourselves now. We were managing ourselves at the time. And time management was not something we were exceling at. [Laughs] 'Cause our entire career, for 20 years, we had somebody behind us cracking the whip. You've got management, you've got a record company, you've got your booking agent that wants you to tour incessantly. And so you've got all these people behind you with a stopwatch, going, 'Guys! Guys! C'mon. We've gotta go. We've gotta go.' And this was the first time ever that we've just been able to work on a song and then just go take off for two or three weeks and then come back and work on another song. There was no hurry because there was a giant 'pause' button that got pressed on the planet."

NICKELBACK's history dates back to 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, where they got their start playing covers in a band called VILLAGE IDIOT, a nod to the small-town nature where they played and grew up. In 1996, Chad, alongside guitarist Ryan Peake, made the 10-hour trek west to follow bassist Mike Kroeger to Vancouver, British Columbia, where the band still resides and continues to make music today.

The band's numerous smash hits, coupled with worldwide sales of over 50 million albums sold, seals their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act of the 2000s in the U.S., behind only THE BEATLES. The wildly popular smash hit "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade", which was a contributing factor in the publication's decision to crown NICKELBACK "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" shortly after.

Beyond their Juno Awards, the group has received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award and seven MuchMusic Video Awards. They were inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2007.

NICKELBACK's tenth studio album, titled "Get Rollin'", was released on November 18.