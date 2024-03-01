Will JUDAS PRIEST Make Any More Albums After 'Invincible Shield'? RICHIE FAULKNER Responds

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner was asked if he thinks he and his bandmates have "many more albums left" in them after the release of "Invincible Shield" on March 8. He responded: "That's a great question. You never know. I know personally, whenever we kind of put the writing sessions to bed and we finish the writing and everything, I always feel spent. I'm out of ideas. I've got nothing left, I've given everything to it. Where the hell am I gonna get more ideas from if we choose to do another record? But somehow they always, over the next couple of years, you start banking new riffs and melodies and stuff, and somehow you get a new ones. So you never know what the future holds. I mean, if the guys wanna do it, I'm all for it. And if they choose not to do another record, then I'm all for that. Whatever they wanna do."

He then clarified: "I'm not saying [there won't be another album after 'Invincible Shield']. I'm definitely not saying [that]… never say never. And then you've gotta think, what are we gonna do from here? We can't do a record like this. Which way is it gonna go? And again, the album normally dictates where it's gonna go, but we don't wanna repeat ourselves ever, so what would we do next time? It's all good conversation. If we ever got to that stage again about doing another record, it'll be an interesting one, for sure."

Last month, Faulkner was asked by Mexico's Summa Inferno how much longer he thinks JUDAS PRIEST can keep touring and recording. He responded: "Well, it's not for me to say really. Those guys were the originators of PRIEST metal and they're still doing it and it's up to them, really. If they ever feel like they don't wanna do it or they can't do it anymore, that's for them to decide.

"When I joined the band, it was only for one tour, and that was gonna be the farewell tour. So, obviously, I've had to think about what I'm gonna do after PRIEST from that time. For all I know, that was gonna be the only tour, [and] then I'd have to do something after that. So it's always been a part of my mindset. But as long as PRIEST are here and we all wanna do it together and they wanna do it and push on, then I'm here for it. I'm here to fly the flag for them however long they wanna do it."

Back in 2019, PRIEST bassist Ian Hill told Canada's "Thorn Of Rock" radio show that there were no plans for the band to retire anytime soon. "We've done it for 50 years, and it would just seem strange if we stopped," he said. "Having said that, we thoroughly enjoy what we're doing, which is a main motivation these days. And there's no reason to stop. As long as can put on quality performances and put out quality music, we'll keep on doing so. And as long as the fine people who are the PRIEST fans are happy with that, there's no reason for us to stop."

Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Singer Rob Halford joined the group in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Original guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Faulkner.

Halford was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020 after experiencing symptoms for at least a couple of years. In July of that year, Rob underwent prostatectomy, an operation where the entire prostate gland is removed plus some of the tissue around it, including the seminal vesicles. After more cancer was found in 2021, he went through radiation treatments and eventually got then all-clear. He also had an appendectomy after a tumor was discovered on his appendix.

Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during the band's performance at the Louder Than Life festival in September 2021. Faulkner was rushed to the UofL Health - Jewish Hospital where the cardiothoracic surgery team needed approximately 10 hours to complete a life-saving surgery.

Halford's cancer battle and Faulkner's acute cardiac aortic dissection are not the only health scares the members of PRIEST have had to deal with in recent years. Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's latest album, "Firepower". He was replaced by "Firepower" producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

"Invincible Shield" will arrive via Sony Music.

Photo credit: Matt Owen