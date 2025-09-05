WINDS OF PLAGUE Announces Summer/Fall 2025 Reunion Shows

Symphonic deathcore titans WINDS OF PLAGUE are officially back, reuniting with their original members for a pair of highly anticipated festival performances. The band will take the stage at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock in Sacramento, California, as well as at a special club show at The Forge in Joliet, Illinois, marking their first shows together in years.

WINDS OF PLAGUE dates:

Sep. 16 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Sep. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 03 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

Originally formed in 2002 as BLEAK DECEMBER, WINDS OF PLAGUE is a symphonic deathcore band from Los Angeles, California. After lineup changes, they released their debut, "A Cold Day In Hell", in 2005, shortly after adopting their current name. Signing with Century Media, they dropped "Decimate The Weak" in 2008, followed by "The Great Stone War" (2009) and "Against The World" (2011),which featured guest spots from members of HATEBREED, TERROR and even the Ultimate Warrior. Their later albums include "Resistance" (2013) and "Blood Of My Enemy" (2017).

Now, after years of silence, WINDS OF PLAGUE are returning to their roots. These special reunion shows with the original lineup promise to deliver the raw energy and chaos that first put them on the map, while celebrating over two decades of crushing symphonic deathcore.