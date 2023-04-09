  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

WINGER's KIP WINGER Explains How Connecting With Fans On Social Media Is 'Way Easier' And 'Much More Difficult'

April 9, 2023

In a new interview with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, WINGER frontman Kip Winger was asked if he thinks it's easier or harder these days to connect with the band's fans compared to how it was in the pre-Internet and -social media days of the 1980s, when WINGER first came on to the scene. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's way easier through social media. For those people who really work the social media, look what's happened — it's like you just go straight to the fans; you don't have to have the middleman. So that point is better. But for dinosaurs like me, it's different, 'cause social media is extremely time consuming and I like to spend my time writing. And I don't wanna film myself doing every single thing every day, 'cause I find it just extremely distracting. And the one biggest killer for creativity is interruption. And so you're always trying to, 'Hey, look at me. I'm doing this.' I find it really difficult to keep that up. But having said that, if you don't do it, it's do or die. So I understand. And I'm the same. I'm a fan of Peter Gabriel. I like to see what he's doing in the day. What does he do? Where does he go for coffee? It's interesting. So it's kind of a double-edged sword.

"But to answer your question, I think it's much easier now," he repeated. "But it's much more difficult because there's so many more people out there. The competition has become exponentially way more intense."

WINGER's seventh studio album, "Seven" is due on May 5 via Frontiers Music Srl. The 12-track album was produced by Winger and recorded in Nashville.

In January, WINGER shot music videos for three of the songs from "Seven", including "It All Comes Back Around" and "Proud Desperado".

As with "Proud Desperado", the "It All Comes Back Around" clip was filmed in Nashville and directed by Jack Sawyers.

WINGER's next LP will be the follow-up to 2014's "Better Days Comin'".

In December 2020, guitarist Reb Beach described the new WINGER material to the 213Rock Podcast by saying: "It's WINGER — heavy riffs with big vocals. Very catchy songs and very heavy stuff — very progressive."

A month earlier, Beach told the "Pat's Soundbytes Unplugged" podcast that he and Kip had initially pieced together ideas for 11 tracks for WINGER's next album, but that Kip "threw away six of 'em, saying that this has to be like the first BOSTON record where every song is undeniable. And he just wants it to be progressive and like nothing he's hard before," he said. "I brought him these riffs that are just straight-ahead rock riffs, and he said, 'I already know what the next three chords are gonna be after I've heard three chords.'

"We're going for something that's poppy and sing-along stuff yet cool, heavy, progressive riffs — kind of like [2009's] 'Karma'," Reb explained. "That's what we're going for."

WINGER will hit the road beginning with a U.K. tour with STEEL PANTHER in May, followed by a U.S tour with the Tom Keifer in June. Additionally, the band will play a number of headlining shows throughout the summer.

WINGER formed in the late 1980s and soared to immediate success with its 1988 self-titled release. The album spawned the hit singles "Seventeen" and "Headed For A Heartbreak" and achieved platinum sales status. "Winger" also stayed on The Billboard 200 chart for over 60 weeks where it peaked at #21. Their next album, "In The Heart Of The Young", also achieved platinum status behind the singles "Can't Get Enuff" and "Miles Away". The change in musical climate of the mid-'90s, compounded with unprovoked ridicule on MTV's popular "Beavis And Butt-Head" show, led the band to go on hiatus in 1994. In 2001, WINGER reunited and has not looked back since. Kip also earned a 2016 Grammy nomination for the classical album "C.F. Kip Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky", recorded with the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra.

Find more on Winger
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).