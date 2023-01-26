WISHBONE ASH's Legendary Album 'Argus' To Be Released As Multi-Format Box Set For 50th Anniversary

Celebrating one of the most pivotal entries in the history of great British rock and prog albums, WISHBONE ASH's legendary LP "Argus" gets a 50th-anniversary multi-format box set release on April 14, 2023 through Madfish.

Complete with its indelible Hipgnosis-designed album sleeve, 1972's "Argus" saw WISHBONE ASH (Andy Powell, Martin Turner, Steve Upton and Ted Turner) mix hard rock, blues, folk and elements of prog to create an anthemic album of resounding quality. "Argus" was the group's third studio LP and undoubtedly the classic album within the band's '70s canon. It is not only the biggest-selling album of their career, featuring the beloved fan favorite "Blowin' Free", but full of memorable and timeless tunes such as "The King Will Come", "Time Was", "Warrior" and "Throw Down The Sword". Widely considered a vital moment in the progression of twin-lead guitar harmonization, Andy Powell and Ted Turner's pioneering twin lead attack left an indelible stamp on the likes of THIN LIZZY, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA and LYNYRD SKYNYRD. It was also a technique deployed by STEELY DAN for their own 1972 hit "Reelin' In The Years".

Madfish presents the most complete edition of this album to date. Each "Argus 50th Anniversary" box set contains:

* 3 CDs: Martin Turner's "Argus" remaster, "Live At The Alexandra Palace 1973 & Memphis 1972". Also features 4 previously unreleased early version demos.

* 2 LPs: Original "Argus" replica, remastered for this release + "Argus Live" on yellow vinyl (selected recordings from "Alexandra Palace & Memphis").

* DVD: French & Swiss TV footage, "Live from the Rainbow 1973 & RTS Broadcast From 1974".

* 7" Red vinyl Single of "Blowin' Free".

* Featuring a 48-page book with rare photographs and extensive liner notes with contributions from Andy Powell, Martin Turner and Steve Upton.

* Numbered certificate of authenticity

Pre-orders are available from Madfish.

WISHBONE ASH achieved considerable success in the 1970s, during which they were among England's most popular hard rock acts, achieving an impressive eight Top 40 albums. Often regarded as one of the premiere U.K. live acts of the '70s, they toured throughout this period and into the following decades.

1972 was one of rock music's most memorable years for regal releases, a golden age of classic albums — "Exile On Main Street", "Machine Head", "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars", "All The Young Dudes", "Roxy Music", "Can't Buy A Thrill", "Sailin' Shoes", "Foxtrot", "Demons And Wizards", "Transformer" and "Barnstorm" — by rock royalty THE ROLLING STONES, DEEP PURPLE, DAVIE BOWIE, MOTT THE HOOPLE, ROXY MUSIC, STEELY DAN, LITTLE FEAT, GENESIS, URIAH HEEP, Lou Reed and Joe Walsh. Not least among these amazing artists and records was WISHBONE ASH and their groundbreaking album "Argus".

As they reigned supreme through the '70s, WISHBONE ASH was centered on inspired musicianship, joyful spirit and inventive songs. Their concerts were uplifting and their recorded work sublime. "Argus" remains a stunning highpoint in the band's startling repertoire. This is a vital addition to the WISHBONE ASH catalog.