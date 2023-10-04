WITHIN TEMPTATION Announces Fall 2024 European Tour

Dutch symphonic metallers WITHIN TEMPTATION will embark on the "Bleed Out" European headlining tour in the fall of 2024. The trek, in support of the band's upcoming album, "Bleed Out", promises to be an experience that will leave fans breathless.

The tour starts in October 2024, with the U.K. leg kicking off in November at the Cardiff Utiliia Arena (October 15),followed by London's Wembley Arena (October 16),Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (October 18) and Leeds First Direct Arena (October 19),ahead of the band continuing their run across the rest of Europe into December.

Tickets for the "Bleed Out" 2024 tour are available for pre-sale to dedicated fans now, with the general sale launching at 9 a.m. BST on Friday, October 6.

"Bleed Out" 2024 tour marks WITHIN TEMPTATION's return to indoor venues after the successful "Worlds Collide" tour featuring WITHIN TEMPTATION and EVANESCENCE as co-headliners. During this tour the band performed at some of Europe's largest and most iconic venues in the autumn of 2022, including The O2 in London, Accorhotels Arena in Paris, and Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands.

"Bleed Out" 2024 tour dates:

Oct. 05 - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

Oct. 06 - Germany, Cologne, Palladium

Oct. 08 - Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene

Oct. 09 - Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet

Oct. 11 - Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall

Oct. 14 - Germany, Berlin, UFO

Oct. 15 - Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle

Oct. 16 - Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee

Oct. 18 - Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra

Oct. 19 - Germany, Munich, Zenith

Oct. 21 - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

Oct. 23 - Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

Oct. 24 - Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Oct. 25 - Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena

Oct. 27 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner Salen

Nov. 15 - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Nov. 16 - UK, London, Wembley Arena

Nov. 18 - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 19 - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov. 21 - France, Paris, Adidas Arena

Nov. 23 - Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 24 - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

Nov. 26 - Portugal, Lisbon, Altice Arena – Sala Tejo

Nov. 28 - France, Toulouse, Zenith

Nov. 29 - France, Grenoble, Summum

Dec. 01 - Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

Dec. 02 - Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall

Dec. 03 - Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena

Dec. 05 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal

Dec. 06 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

VIP ticket packages are available to offer fans the chance an unforgettable experience, including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise.

For tickets, VIP packages and more information, visit www.within-temptation.com.

Last month, WITHIN TEMPTATION released a brand-new single "Ritual". The song is the focus track of "Bleed Out", due out on October 20.

Reflecting the tumultuous state of the world, for their newest record the band have drawn inspiration from events such as the murder of Mahsa Amini in Iran and the war in Ukraine. But that isn't to say that there's no light to the heavy shade on "Bleed Out".

Vocalist Sharon Den Adel explains that the song "is one of the kinkiest songs the band have ever written and is fully inspired by 'From Dusk Till Dawn'." She is referring to the iconic movie by Quentin Tarantino about a seemingly normal road trip turning into a vampire slayer party. "It's a fun track about seduction," she explains. "It's about the lady taking power in a male dominated world and taking her own initiative."

"Bleed Out" signifies a bold leap forward for the band. From contemporary, hard-hitting, and djenty riffs to soaring melodies displaying their symphonic roots, WITHIN TEMPTATION has created a sonic journey that fuses diverse musical styles and thought-provoking themes. This is an album that is as epic as it is unflinchingly outspoken, and now more than ever, this is a band who isn't afraid to make a stand on issues the members care about.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, WITHIN TEMPTATION have shifted their focus from writing about personal emotions and societal subjects to tackling global injustices and reflecting the tumultuous state of the world in a way that other artists seem unable or unwilling to do.

Den Adel states: "The war in Ukraine has influenced us a lot. As artists we are inspired by the world, and we have this platform. We are storytellers, and I think as human beings, these are things we should be talking about."

While songs such as "Wireless" and "We Go To War" examine the authoritarian aggression on display in Ukraine and other warzones, the title track itself addresses the plight of women fighting for their rights in Iran after the murder of Mahsa Amini.

Den Adel explains, "I lived in Yemen when I was a kid. My parents lived in several countries in the Middle East, and I've visited them a lot when they were there. It's a different world. Due to my time there, I feel connected to that part of the world. I've been so incredibly impressed by the bravery of the young women there who've been burning their scarves knowing they were going to be thrown in prison or worse. It's heartbreaking."

The album also grapples with the complex issues around a woman's right to choose in recent single "Don't Pray For Me" and throughout, this impassioned and political focus is reflected in the intensity and heaviness of the music. Embracing a new era of musical exploration and lyrical depth, WITHIN TEMPTATION have pushed boundaries and showcased their artistic evolution, delivering a fist-in-the-air proclamation of both their moral convictions and their fearless approach to music.

Imbued with a vast dynamic range that plumbs the full depth of symphonic heaviosity, "Bleed Out" is as exuberantly heavy as it is politically profound.

"Bleed Out" will be released in multiple physical formats and across all streaming via WITHIN TEMPTATION's own label Force Music Recordings in a joint venture with Bertus Distribution for worldwide distribution and Amped Distribution for the U.S. and Canada.

WITHIN TEMPTATION's last album, "Resist", was released in February 2019 through Spinefarm Records, the specialist hard rock label of Universal Music Group.

"Resist" featured guest appearances by PAPA ROACH's Jacoby Shaddix, IN FLAMES' Anders Fridén and ARID's Jasper Steverlinck.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe