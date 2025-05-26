WITHIN TEMPTATION Shares Music Video For 'Sing Like A Siren' Collaboration With Ukrainian 'Eurovision' Contestant JERRY HEIL

Dutch symphonic rockers WITHIN TEMPTATION have collaborated with Ukrainian artist and Eurovision contestant Jerry Heil on the powerful new single "Sing Like A Siren". The official music video for the song was directed by Maarten Welzen, who previously worked on WITHIN TEMPTATION's clips for "Paradise (What About Us?)", "The Purge" and "Entertain You". Check it out below.

The song reflects both struggle and determination, capturing the feeling of powerlessness as well as the need to stand up against it. The song also carries a message of guidance: being a siren to call those who are lost back home.

"Sing Like A Siren" is both epic and cinematic, carrying an emotional weight that mirrors real-life struggles. Heil describes it as "more than just a song — it's a soundtrack to the film we are living in."

The devil whispered in my ear: "You're not strong enough to withstand the storm." Today I whispered in the devil’s ear: "I am the storm."

She continues: "There are two main characters in this story: a girl and an elemental force: water. However, as the story unfolds, we realize that, in fact, there is only one — because humans and nature are one. The raging water represents the challenges we face on the way to our 'safe harbor'. But the key is understanding that we don’t have to fight nature, once we see ourselves as part of it, we realize that sometimes, we are the ones who create the storm."

The song weaves together a unique blend of musical influences, with a Ukrainian folk vesnyanka as its leitmotif: a melody that is hypnotic and fluid, much like the ebb and flow of water. It starts delicately on piano before unfolding into folk singing. As Heil explains: "Through these musical changes, we reflected a sense of constant motion, the absence of stability and a 'safe harbor' where the heroine can feel secure. Yet, as the vesnyanka returns in the piano part at the very end, it brings the feeling of spring: a symbol of hope, despite everything."

Jerry adds: "I have been a fan of WITHIN TEMPTATION since my teenage years and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day we would create a song together. It is an incredible honor for me. Both the band and I performed at the Ukrainian music festival Atlas Weekend, where we first met in Kyiv. At that moment, I knew I couldn't let the opportunity slip away — I had to suggest working on something together. Sharon's vocal style is deeply authentic and resonates with my artistic vision, so I instantly knew it would be a wild fusion: rock, classical vocals, and Ukrainian folk motifs."

Beyond its artistic vision, "Sing Like A Siren" carries a deeper purpose. The song serves as the soundtrack to WITHIN TEMPTATION's documentary "The Invisible Force", capturing their visit to Ukraine and their initiative to support Ukrainian artists by bringing them along on their "Bleed Out" 2024 tour.

In the fall of 2023, WITHIN TEMPTATION co-sponsored the Ukraine Aid Operations boat fundraiser for the Ukrainian Marines. They donated 6,000 euros for 30 patches, which they packaged with a limited-edition box of their latest album, "Bleed Out".

A year ago, WITHIN TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel spoke to Metal Musikast about WITHIN TEMPTATION's music video for the band's "A Fool's Parade" single, featuring Ukrainian producer and vocalist Alex Yarmak. Recorded amidst the streets of Kyiv with renowned Ukrainian video director Indy Hait, the clip captures Sharon at important Ukrainian landmarks. Asked what it was like to make a music video in the capital city of a country at war, Den Adel said: "Well, I was never scared to go there, because I was in good hands, to my opinion. We were helped to do this video and to organize everything, what we wanted to do in Kyiv, by the organization called Music Saves Ukraine. And they told us about the app that you had need to have. For instance, if you go into Kiev, which we did by night train from Poland, because there's no commercial flights from Amsterdam to Kyiv anymore. So we had to go by night train from Poland to Kyiv. And they told us to download an air-alerts app because everyone in Ukraine has that, and you can select a region that you are in and any incoming dangerous drones or airplanes, like MiGs, who are carrying a supersonic bomb or anything, they will put that in the app and you know what the danger is and how much time you have to go to a shelter. And there's shelters everywhere, even in the hotel that I was. And we once had to go underneath the metro station, because there was a MiG on their way. And sometimes it has a bomb, sometimes it doesn't. It's sometimes just looking and scouting where they can do something with the next airplane. And this time it wasn't wearing any supersonic bomb, which was good for us because it can wipe out a complete area in a matter of seconds."

She continued: "It's strange to be there, because normal life continues in Kyiv for 90 percent, to my opinion, when I was there, because when I left the bombing was actually intensified by Russia on Kyiv. But they have a good air defense system, which most rockets and bombs don't hit Kyiv itself, but the debris, of course, does, and the pieces of that, of the thing that they are trying to attack them with, it's coming still down on buildings and buildings do get hits and also bystanders. But if you know in time that they're coming, then you can go to a shelter. Most of the time it goes okay. So I wasn't scared because I knew this knowledge upfront. And, yeah, it is when the air alert goes off and when you see military people walking in streets, it's a different picture than the rest of Europe, of course."

In March 2022, WITHIN TEMPTATION was one of the artists who took part in a telethon concert in support of Ukraine. "Save Ukraine - #StopWar" united more than 20 countries and bring together more than 50 participants. The marathon was broadcast from Warsaw on the Polish TV channel TVP. In addition, broadcasters from many countries around the world rebroadcasted the marathon on their local channels.