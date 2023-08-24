WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On Choosing PETER GABRIEL Classic For His Wedding Song: He Was 'One of My Dad's Favorites'

Wolfgang Van Halen, the 32-year-old son of VAN HALEN legend Eddie Van Halen, has confirmed to Consequence that he and his fiancée have picked the Peter Gabriel classic "In Your Eyes" as their wedding song. As to how they chose that track, Wolfgang said: "Peter Gabriel is one of our favorite artists. There's a concert before our wedding that we're going to see that's Peter Gabriel, because he's on tour right now and he's just one of our favorite artists. So is one of my favorite albums of all time, and it was one of my dad's favorite albums of all time. So, I've just had a connection with Peter Gabriel and his music forever, and simultaneously, my fiancée [is a fan], as well. So, we couldn't think of a better song."

Wolfgang, who is the frontman of his band MAMMOTH WVH, and Andraia have been a couple for nearly eight years.

Wolfgang broke the news of his engagement to Andraia in tweet in July 2022. "She said yes!!" he captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée.

Andraia and Wolfgang, who have been a couple since December 2015, attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards together in April 2022.

Allsop reportedly graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's degree in computer science, and went on to work as a software engineer.

In 2021, Wolfgang spoke to People magazine about his tight-knit relationship with his mother Valerie Bertinelli and how the grief following the death of his father brought them even closer together.

"My girlfriend and I pretty much go over to my mom's house every day to see her and play with her cats that we love," he said.

"I think a lot of people don't understand how sarcastic our relationship is," he added about his mother. "One time, she burnt onion rings. And it's like, she has a cooking show, so I just made fun of her for it. I asked her if I could post it. We get in GIF battles all the time on Twitter. Sarcasm is a language, And that's how we communicate."

MAMMOTH WVH released its sophomore album, "II", on August 4 via BMG. The 10-track record was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

MAMMOTH WVH recently announced a headline tour this fall in support of "Mammoth II". These dates come on the heels of the band's successful European tour that saw them opening for METALLICA, ALTER BRIDGE and DEF LEPPARD/MÖTLEY CRÜE. The headline tour will kick off November 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through December 9 when MAMMOTH WVH returns home to Los Angeles. The headline run will make stops in Chicago, Illinois (November 9); Sayreville, New Jersey (November 17); Dallas Texas (November 25); and Seattle, Washington (December 3),to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as MAMMOTH picks up their spot opening for METALLICA in the U.S. for their previously announced dates on November 3 in St. Louis and November 10 in Detroit.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn