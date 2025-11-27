WOLFSBANE Releases Music Video For 'All Or Nothing' From 'Live Faster' Album

British metallers WOLFSBANE have released an official music video for "All Or Nothing", a blast of raw power from their new album "Live Faster". The LP is a full-throttle reinvention of WOLFSBANE's iconic debut, "Live Fast, Die Fast", which was originally produced by Rick Rubin and released on Def American Recordings in 1989.

Over 35 years since its release and following years of requests from fans, WOLFSBANE's all-original lineup from the "Live Fast, Die Fast" recording re-recorded the album in its entirety.

"Live Faster" is a completely new recording — not a remix or remaster of the original — featuring reimagined versions of all ten songs from "Live Fast, Die Fast".

Track listing:

01. Manhunt

02. Shakin'

03. Killing Machine

04. Fell Out Of Heaven

05. Money To Burn

06. Greasy

07. I Like It Hot

08. All Or Nothing

09. Tears From A Fool

10. Pretty Baby

"Live Faster" features the lineup from the original 1989 recording:

Blaze Bayley - Vocals

Jase Edwards - Guitar

Jeff Hateley - Bass

Steve Danger - Drums

Edwards said: "You asked, we listened. None of us know how long we'll be here on this earth, especially me, so it felt like the right time to remake the album in the way the band first envisioned it. It's splendidly in your face and everything we hoped it would be."

Bayley added: "It's great to be able to go back to the vibe of these songs and use the experience we have now to re-record and reimagine them with Jase producing it all. It's been one of the most exciting things we've done and we didn't expect it to be so much fun."

Danger commented: "BLACK LEATHER JACKET! A new one, because old faithful no longer zips up due to a life full of experiences. Experiences equals cake!"

Hateley summed it up: "People have asked us to do this for years. We've always said no. But then we realized we still play most of these songs live and they've evolved over the years. Now seemed like a good time to do it all again, our way. The same but different, different but the same."

WOLFSBANE burst out of the Midlands in the mid-1980s, signed to Rick Rubin's Def American label in 1989, built up a massive following of (self-titled) "howling mad shitheads" (HMS) and released three raucous albums before imploding in 1994, when Bayley joined IRON MAIDEN.

WOLFSBANE reformed in 2011 to record its first studio album for 17 years, "Wolfsbane Save The World", released in January 2012 to huge acclaim.

WOLFSBANE's first album in a decade, "Genius", was released in June 2022. The artwork for the LP was designed by Simon "Mackie" Piasecki, who also created the covers for WOLFSBANE's 1990 EP "All Hell's Breaking Loose Down At Little Kathy Wilson's Place" and 1991's album "Down Fall The Good Guys".