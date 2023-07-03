Would BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Consider Writing An Autobiography? He Responds

In a new interview with "Rock & Review With Eric Dahl", BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale was asked if he would ever consider writing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "They do say everyone has at least one book in them. But, of course, Christopher Hitchens, the great English polemicist, said, 'And quite often, that's where it should stay.'

"There's a number of things that have happened to me that have not been appropriate to comment on, because — it has not been appropriate," he explained. "And insights and things that happened that are not part of a kind of a diary. And I think that one day it would be good to write a sort of a drifty, wannabe-Patti Smith-esque memoir… So I'd be interested in a kind of a leaf. Like if you go into a big painting and you take a little part of it, a smaller leaf of it. If I could just weave together a few things that would be surprising, then I would consider it. I would not do a sort of a, 'And then, after Christmas, January, there…' Anything people could read about or know already wouldn't make any sense to me."

BUSH released the deluxe edition of its 2022 album, "The Art Of Survival", on June 9.

AllMusic called "The Art Of Survival"BUSH's "best post-hiatus offering to date…an essential late-catalog installment that re-energizes their sound with fresh tricks and newfound purpose" while Billboard noted that "The Art Of Survival" "finds Rossdale and company full of bombast, huge guitars, and memorable hooks."

BUSH wrote and recorded what would become "The Art Of Survival" during 2022, reteaming with producer/writer Erik Ron (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, GODSMACK) who produced "Flowers On A Grave" and the title track for 2020's "The Kingdom", and collaborating once again on two tracks with film composer, musician, and producer Tyler Bates ("300", "Guardian Of The Galaxy"). The central theme speaks to both the human spirit's resiliency in the face of trials and tribulations as well as the band's own enduring place as rock outliers.