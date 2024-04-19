  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Would DEICIDE's GLEN BENTON Consider Writing An Autobiography? He Responds

April 19, 2024

In a new interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, DEICIDE frontman Glen Benton was asked if he would ever consider writing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know, man. I'm a pretty private person. You know what I tell people… I would rather tell my stories in the backstage area and make people laugh at 'em than write it all down. I think it loses a lot in translation, man. So maybe a spoken book or something, I could do it."

When McKaysmith noted that Benton's book "would be a heck of a tale," Glen said: "Yeah, I get every ghostwriter out there [approaching me], man. Like this weekend, at [DEICIDE's] Philly show [at Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest], [legendary 1990s death metal producer] Scott Burns was there, and we were all telling stories and that. And I could just see the ears of the ghostwriters in the room. their ears were just standing straight up, man. [Laughs]

"Like I say, I'm just not… I don't know, man," he added. "If I could do the book tastefully and that, [have it] be about me and from my perspective, that's where it would have to be."

DEICIDE's new album, "Banished By Sin", will be released on April 26 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

This past February, DEICIDE released the second single from "Banished By Sin", a song called "Sever The Tongue". The track was recorded at Smoke & Mirrors with engineer Jeramie Kling, while the mixing and mastering was handed by Josh Wilbur.

DEICIDE collaborated with David Brodsky from My Good Eye: Music Visuals for a visually arresting video for "Sever The Tongue" that complements the track's blasphemous undertones.

To close out 2023, DEICIDE celebrated Christmas with another blasphemous song called "Bury The Cross...With Your Christ".

DEICIDE played its first show with new guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) on May 21, 2022 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Previous DEICIDE guitarist Chris Cannella amicably left the band in January 2022 after a three-year run.

Chris joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.

English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.

Photo credit: Deidra Kling

Find more on Deicide
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).