Would DEICIDE's GLEN BENTON Consider Writing An Autobiography? He Responds

In a new interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, DEICIDE frontman Glen Benton was asked if he would ever consider writing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know, man. I'm a pretty private person. You know what I tell people… I would rather tell my stories in the backstage area and make people laugh at 'em than write it all down. I think it loses a lot in translation, man. So maybe a spoken book or something, I could do it."

When McKaysmith noted that Benton's book "would be a heck of a tale," Glen said: "Yeah, I get every ghostwriter out there [approaching me], man. Like this weekend, at [DEICIDE's] Philly show [at Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest], [legendary 1990s death metal producer] Scott Burns was there, and we were all telling stories and that. And I could just see the ears of the ghostwriters in the room. their ears were just standing straight up, man. [Laughs]

"Like I say, I'm just not… I don't know, man," he added. "If I could do the book tastefully and that, [have it] be about me and from my perspective, that's where it would have to be."

DEICIDE's new album, "Banished By Sin", will be released on April 26 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

This past February, DEICIDE released the second single from "Banished By Sin", a song called "Sever The Tongue". The track was recorded at Smoke & Mirrors with engineer Jeramie Kling, while the mixing and mastering was handed by Josh Wilbur.

DEICIDE collaborated with David Brodsky from My Good Eye: Music Visuals for a visually arresting video for "Sever The Tongue" that complements the track's blasphemous undertones.

To close out 2023, DEICIDE celebrated Christmas with another blasphemous song called "Bury The Cross...With Your Christ".

DEICIDE played its first show with new guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) on May 21, 2022 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Previous DEICIDE guitarist Chris Cannella amicably left the band in January 2022 after a three-year run.

Chris joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.

English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.

Photo credit: Deidra Kling