YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Steps Into World Of Health And Wellness With His Own Multivitamin Supplement Gummies

November 19, 2024

Yngwie Malmsteen, the legendary rock star and guitar virtuoso known for his lightning-fast solos and neoclassical style, has stepped into the world of health and wellness with his latest creation: the Yngwie Malmsteen's Force multivitamin supplement gummies.

According to a post on the Swedish musician's official merchandise webstore, "Yngwie's focus on peak performance extends beyond music and into personal well-being. His new line of multivitamin gummies is designed for those who, like him, demand the best from their bodies. With his bold stage presence and a lifestyle fueled by passion and intensity, Yngwie knows the importance of maintaining energy and health. These multivitamin gummies are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, providing the perfect boost to keep anyone feeling powerful, focused, and ready to conquer the day. Yngwie believes that 'feeling good and healthy is vital,' whether you're shredding on the guitar or managing daily life. These gummies are formulated to support a strong immune system, enhance energy levels, and promote overall wellness, all in a tasty, rockstar-approved form."

The gummies are packaged in bottles of 50 and come in three favors: cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Each bottle costs $39.99.

In an August 23 post on his official Facebook, Yngwie shared a picture of his guitar along with three of his vitamin gummies, and he included the following message: "The secret to my force over the past forty years isn't what you'd think… vitamins. I am super health conscious, I wake up early, play tennis take my vitamins, drive my cars spend time with my family and make music for you guys".

Yngwie's 40th-anniversary tour kicked off on September 26 in Fort Myers, Florida and will conclude on November 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Support on the trek is coming from singer-songwriter Kurt Deimer.

For more information, visit www.yngwiemalmsteen.com/tour.

Yngwie's latest album, "Parabellum", was released in July 2021 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Only four of the songs on the LP feature vocals. The album title is Latin, translating as "Prepare For War".

After working with some of the top hard singers of the past four decades, Yngwie now handles much of the lead vocals himself in his own band, backed by a lineup that includes keyboardist Nick Marino, bassist Emilio Martinez and drummer Kevin Klingenschmid.

