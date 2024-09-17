ZAKK SABBATH Announces December 2024/January 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE),bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEEN OF THE STONE AGE),has announced the release of "Greatest Riffs", a digital collection celebrating the iconic music of BLACK SABBATH and their legendary guitarist Tony Iommi. Featuring a handpicked selection of tracks, this release pays tribute to the band that defined heavy metal for generations.

Formed by Wylde in 2014, ZAKK SABBATH has brought the music of BLACK SABBATH to life through explosive live performances and recordings. For the first time, fans can enjoy "Greatest Riffs" on all major streaming platforms. This digital release brings together some of the most powerful and enduring songs from the ZAKK SABBATH albums "Vertigo" and "Doomed Forever Forever Doomed", previously only available in physical formats.

To celebrate this release, ZAKK SABBATH will embark on the "King Of The Monstours" U.S. tour, a 30-city trek across the country. ZAKK SABBATH will be headlining with support from ZOSO (LED ZEPPELIN tribute) and THE IRON MAIDENS (all-female IRON MAIDEN tribute),offering a unique experience that honors the foundational spirit of all that is heavy metal.

Zakk says: "I was asked to name five essential things that make life great, 1. Great Friend, 2. Great Pizza, 3. BLACK SABBATH, 4. LED ZEPPELIN, 5. IRON MAIDEN."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, September 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMZS24" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Greatest Riffs" track listing:

01. The Wizard

02. N.I.B.

03. Iron Man

04. Fairies Wear Boots

05. War Pigs

06. Sweet Leaf

07. Into The Void

08. Solitude

"King Of The Monstours" tour dates:

Dec. 01 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Dec. 02 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

Dec. 04 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 05 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Dec. 06 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Dec. 08 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Dec. 09 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

Dec. 10 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

Dec. 12 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Dec. 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Dec. 14 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

Dec. 15 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Dec. 17 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

Dec. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

Dec. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Dec. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Dec. 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 28 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Dec. 29 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

Dec. 30 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Dec. 31 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Jan. 02 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Jan. 03 - Providence, RI @ The Strand

Jan. 04 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Jan. 05 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

Jan. 07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Jan. 09 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Jan. 10 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Jan. 11 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

Jan. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Blasko, who recently rejoined ROB ZOMBIE, is not taking part in any of the current ZAKK SABBATH touring activities and is being replaced on the road by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's John "JD" DeServio.

Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing SABBATH's classic material: "Going back to high-school keg parties, we'd be playing songs by RUSH, SABBATH, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the RUSH stuff, someone could do THE DOORS, and I'd end up doing the SABBATH or Ozzy stuff. It's hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend's house and now I'm [57] years old and I'm still playing 'N.I.B.' and SABBATH songs at keg parties, except there's a couple more people."