ZAKK SABBATH Announces December 2024/January 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

September 17, 2024

ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE),bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEEN OF THE STONE AGE),has announced the release of "Greatest Riffs", a digital collection celebrating the iconic music of BLACK SABBATH and their legendary guitarist Tony Iommi. Featuring a handpicked selection of tracks, this release pays tribute to the band that defined heavy metal for generations.

Formed by Wylde in 2014, ZAKK SABBATH has brought the music of BLACK SABBATH to life through explosive live performances and recordings. For the first time, fans can enjoy "Greatest Riffs" on all major streaming platforms. This digital release brings together some of the most powerful and enduring songs from the ZAKK SABBATH albums "Vertigo" and "Doomed Forever Forever Doomed", previously only available in physical formats.

To celebrate this release, ZAKK SABBATH will embark on the "King Of The Monstours" U.S. tour, a 30-city trek across the country. ZAKK SABBATH will be headlining with support from ZOSO (LED ZEPPELIN tribute) and THE IRON MAIDENS (all-female IRON MAIDEN tribute),offering a unique experience that honors the foundational spirit of all that is heavy metal.

Zakk says: "I was asked to name five essential things that make life great, 1. Great Friend, 2. Great Pizza, 3. BLACK SABBATH, 4. LED ZEPPELIN, 5. IRON MAIDEN."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, September 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMZS24" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Greatest Riffs" track listing:

01. The Wizard
02. N.I.B.
03. Iron Man
04. Fairies Wear Boots
05. War Pigs
06. Sweet Leaf
07. Into The Void
08. Solitude

"King Of The Monstours" tour dates:

Dec. 01 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Dec. 02 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
Dec. 04 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 05 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Dec. 06 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
Dec. 08 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Dec. 09 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
Dec. 10 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
Dec. 12 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
Dec. 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Dec. 14 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
Dec. 15 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
Dec. 17 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
Dec. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
Dec. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Dec. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Dec. 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Dec. 28 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Dec. 29 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
Dec. 30 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Dec. 31 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Jan. 02 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Jan. 03 - Providence, RI @ The Strand
Jan. 04 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Jan. 05 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
Jan. 07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
Jan. 09 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Jan. 10 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
Jan. 11 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's
Jan. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Blasko, who recently rejoined ROB ZOMBIE, is not taking part in any of the current ZAKK SABBATH touring activities and is being replaced on the road by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's John "JD" DeServio.

Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing SABBATH's classic material: "Going back to high-school keg parties, we'd be playing songs by RUSH, SABBATH, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the RUSH stuff, someone could do THE DOORS, and I'd end up doing the SABBATH or Ozzy stuff. It's hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend's house and now I'm [57] years old and I'm still playing 'N.I.B.' and SABBATH songs at keg parties, except there's a couple more people."

