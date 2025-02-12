ZAKK WYLDE's WYLDE AUDIO Unleashes 'Blood Skull Berzerker' Guitar

Wylde Audio's latest axe of destruction, Blood Skull Berzerker, is available for purchase now at WyldeAudio.com and at ZakkWylde.VIP. This new guitar shape embodies the raw power, aggression, and unmistakable style that Wylde Audio is known for.

Prepare to dominate the stage with the Wylde Audio Blood Skull Berzerker, a testament to raw power and precision. Crafted for the true metal enthusiast, this axe embodies the soul of legendary OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman Zakk Wylde. Equipped with high-output EMG active pickups, the Blood Skull Berzerker delivers an iconic tone with unparalleled clarity and sustain. A solid mahogany body and neck ensure durability and resonance, perfect for intense performances and relentless riffing. Whether you're ripping through blistering solos or commanding the stage with crushing riffs, the Berzerker stands ready. This instrument is not just a tool but an extension of your musical prowess, designed to inspire and empower every note you play. Electrify your audience, and channel the spirit of metal with every thunderous chord and searing lead.

The Blood Skull Berzerker will be available in two striking colorways featuring the Blood Skull and Corridors graphic, ensuring a visually brutal and sonically punishing instrument for the most dedicated shred warriors. This exclusive signed and played model will be available as part of the VIP package for the PANTERA/METALLICA "M72" tour dates, giving fans the chance to own a piece of guitar history while experiencing one of the heaviest tours of the year.

Wylde, renowned for his unmistakable tone and ferocious playing style, continues to push the boundaries of guitar craftsmanship with Wylde Audio. The Blood Skull Berzerker stands as a testament to his relentless pursuit of sonic domination.

Blood Skull Berzerker specs:

* Mahogany Body with Blood Skull graphic

* 3-piece maple set neck

* Zakk "C" neck shape

* Ebony fretboard

* 14" fretboard radius

* 22 X Jumbo frets

* 24.625” scale length

* 43mm X 6mm Graph Tech Ivory Tusq XL nut

* EMG 81/85 Active Zakk Wylde signature pickups

* Neck Volume/Bridge volume/tone/3-way switch controls

* TonePros T3BP Tune-O-Matic bridge with T1ZS tailpiece

* Grover tuners

* Satin black hardware

Wylde Audio WA-VW-2 premium wooden case (item# 4491) sold separately.

For more information on how to secure the signed and played Blood Skull Berzerker through the VIP package, visit ZakkWylde.VIP.

Last September, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY released a brand-new single titled "The Gallows" via MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music).

In April 2024, Wylde confirmed to Scott Davidson of Chicago's Rebel Radio 92.5 FM that he and his BLACK LABEL SOCIETY bandmates were working on the group's next album. BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's twelfth studio LP will be the follow-up to "Doom Crew Inc.", which came out in November 2021 via MNRK Heavy.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY headlined Zakk's inaugural music festival, Berzerkus, on September 14, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Berzerkus was co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks.

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy, whose backing group he first joined more than three and a half decades ago.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk has played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).