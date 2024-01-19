ZEBRA Announces 2024 Tour Dates; New Album, Reissue Of First LP And Documentary In The Works

ZEBRA will celebrate its 49th year together with all original members, Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso, touring extensively across the country.

Twelve new U.S. ZEBRA dates have been announced, with more to be added shortly.

Dates include a very special weekend with ZEBRA at the Fillmore in New Orleans on November 22 and November 23, 2024. "Zebra Weekend" will be filmed for future release.

Upcoming shows:

Feb. 02 - Family Gras, Metairie, LA

Mar. 30 - The Factory, St. Louis, MO

Apr. 13 – Galuppi's, Pompano Beach, FL

Apr. 26 - Echo Music Hall, Dallas, TX

Apr. 27 - 3Ten Austin City Limits Live, Austin, TX

Apr. 28 - The Espee, San Antonio, TX

May 18 - Sony Hall, New York, NY

Oct. 03 - Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA

Oct. 04 - Canyon Club, Montclair, CA

Oct. 05 – Canyon Club, Agoura Hills, CA

Nov. 22 - The Fillmore, New Orleans, CA

Nov. 23 - The Fillmore, New Orleans, CA

ZEBRA co-founder, singer and guitarist Randy Jackson remarked: "In 2023 we performed more shows than we have in over 30 years, and 2024 promises to be even busier."

Last year ZEBRA celebrated the 40th anniversary of its debut album by playing the entire album in order and will continue doing some more of these special shows in new cities during their 2024 tour.

Randy, Felix and Guy are hard at work on a new live show and career retrospective featuring songs from all their studio albums and more. The band is also busy recording brand new material with a planned release later this year.

A re-release of their first album on colored vinyl with a bonus disc of rarities and out-takes is due out later in 2024. Jackson said: "We are also working on a new documentary that will feature new interviews and performance clips from the current tour plus a lot more about ZEBRA's history."

The documentary, tentatively titled "Tell Me What You Want: 50 Years Of Zebra", is currently being filmed and will feature never-before-seen footage from the band's birth in Louisiana, to spreading new roots and reaching legendary status in Long Island, New York.

ZEBRA galloped out of New Orleans in early 1975. The trio, consisting of Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso, concocted their moniker from a 1926 Vogue magazine cover and soon won over the South and East Coast.

ZEBRA's self-titled debut album, released on March 21, 1983, went gold, and at that time was the fastest-selling debut album in Atlantic Records history, thanks to the radio and MTV airplay of "Tell Me What You Want" and "Who's Behind The Door?"

ZEBRA's live performances showcase all the classic ZEBRA tunes, and for this year only will consist of the debut album in order for the first time. "Who's Behind The Door?", "Tell Me What You Want", "Wait Until The Summer's Gone", "Bears", "One More Chance" and other all-time favorites including mind-blowing covers of LED ZEPPELIN.

In 2010 ZEBRA was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame and is acknowledged as Louisiana's No. 1 rock and roll band by the Louisiana Music Commission. On October 18, 2012 ZEBRA was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall Of Fame.

Image and video credit: BeachbumRoger