  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS To Be Honored By BMI With 2023 Troubadour Award

August 16, 2023

BMI will present Billy F Gibbons, the centerpiece and one third of ZZ TOP, with its coveted Troubadour Award during a private reception at BMI's Nashville office on Monday, September 18. The prestigious accolade recognizes a songwriter who has made a profound impact on the creative community as their craft continues to set the pace for generations to follow. As the chief songwriter for ZZ TOP, Gibbons's credits include iconic hits such as "Sharp Dressed Man", "Legs", "Cheap Sunglasses" and "La Grange", the lead single from ZZ TOP's "Tres Hombres" album that catapulted the trio into mainstream success 50 years ago.

"With a career spanning several decades, Billy has penned an array of timeless hits that have left an inedible mark on the music industry," BMI's VP of Creative Nashville, Clay Bradley said. "His ability to craft lyrics that resonate with audiences across generations is a testament to his songwriting prowess and he is the epitome of what the BMI Troubadour Award represents."

Dubbed "Nashville's most glorious low-key party" (Rolling Stone),the night will include unforgettable tribute performances and commemorative speeches by special guests during cocktail reception and dinner. Gibbons joins the ranks of past Troubadour Award recipients including John Hiatt, John Prine, Robert Earl Keen and Lucinda Williams. Falling on the eve of Americanafest, the night serves as a homecoming for BMI's Americana family of artists and is sponsored by George Dickel Bourbon and WP Global.

Gibbons has been an essential part of the American musical landscape since ZZ TOP's formation in 1969. Regarded as one of the world's finest guitarist players, ZZ TOP's signature sound can be credited to Gibbons's distinct style that has resonated throughout all genres. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band has released 15 studio albums while selling more than 50 million records worldwide.

Find more on Zz top
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).