  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

STAIND

Confessions Of The Fallen

Alchemy Recordings / BMG
rating icon 8.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Lowest In Me
02. Was Any Of It Real?
03. In This Condition
04. Here And Now
05. Out Of Time
06. Cycle Of Hurting
07. The Fray
08. Better Days
09. Hate Me Too
10. Confessions Of The Fallen

When it comes to the post-grunge genre, a handful of rockers can be credited as pioneers of that dark, tormented, introspective sound. STAIND are one of them. Considering that the band — founded in Springfield, Massachusetts, in the mid-'90s — were at the forefront of the post-grunge and nu-metal movements, it says a lot that the band are still together, both touring and creating new music. While the guys took a break after their 2011 self-titled studio album, they regrouped in 2019, right before the pandemic shut everything down. Now, STAIND are back with their first studio album in more than a decade, "Confessions of the Fallen", and musically, they're picking up right where they left off.

"Confessions of the Fallen" begins with a classic-sounding STAIND song, "Lowest In Me". The track highlights frontman Aaron Lewis's gruff, emotion-drenched vocals. "Was Any of It Real", with its electronic edge is one of the more unique songs on the set. It kicks off with pulsating electronic beats and Lewis's whispering vocals, ala NINE INCH NAILS or KORN. From there, the chorus explodes into an anthemic rocker.

Fans expecting a "So Far Away" or "It's Been A While" moment on the album will come close with "Here and Now" and "Better Days", both of which are mid-tempo ballads that showcase Lewis's powerful, moving vocals. Conversely, fans wanting an angsty "Mudshovel" or "For You" moment will find it in "Cycle of Hurting", the heaviest song on the album, which features intense screaming and heavy guitars from founding guitarist Mike Mushok.

The album wraps up with "Confessions of the Fallen", which, like "Cycle of Hurting", is one of the album's heavier songs. It's an epic concoction, featuring Lewis's tortured vocals. Shortly after the two-minute mark, the song offers an impressive, fiery guitar solo.

Say what you will about the post-grunge genre, it's remained successful in the commercial realm. Plenty of music fans connect with the genre's themes and sounds. One of the genre's biggest influencers, STAIND's music remains fresh and imaginative here. Who knows what the future holds for the band as its members are continually busy with other musical projects, but one thing for certain is that these guys have the talent and ability to continue to release chart-topping rock hits.

Author: Anne Erickson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).