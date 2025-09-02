Curse Of The Damned: Ultimate Edition

Night Demon

LP1/CD1: Curse Of The Damned Original Master

01. Screams in the Night

02. Curse of the Damned

03. Satan

04. Full Speed Ahead

05. The Howling Man

06. Heavy Metal Heat

07. Livin' Dangerous

08. Mastermind

09. Run For Your Life

10. Killer

11. Save Me Now

LP2/CD2: Curse Of The Damned 10th Anniversary Remix

01. Screams in the Night

02. Curse of the Damned

03. Satan

04. Full Speed Ahead

05. The Howling Man

06. Heavy Metal Heat

07. Livin' Dangerous

08. Mastermind

09. Run For Your Life

10. Killer

11. Save Me Now

12. Road Racin' (Bonus Track)

LP3/CD3: Run For Your Life Sessions

01. Run For Your Life

02. Chalice '15

03. Heavy Metal Heat

04. Satan

05. Save Me Now

06. Livin' Dangerous

07. Curse Of The Damned

08. Killer

09. Full Speed Ahead

10. The Howling Man

Time flies in the world of retro heavy metal. NIGHT DEMON released their debut album, "Curse of the Damned", on January 15th, 2015. Arriving at the height of an old-school revival that also produced the likes of HAUNT, ENFORCER and CAULDRON, the L.A. power trio had no trouble convincing the faithful that theirs was music of a noble and notable vintage. One decade later, NIGHT DEMON are still at the forefront of all things denim 'n' leather, and this timely anniversary splurge makes it perfectly clear why they have endured. Led by the hirsute and heartfelt Jarvis Leatherby, who has more than a little Lemmy flowing through his veins, they have gone about their business with grit and class, neither kowtowing so some revisionist, sepia-tinted script, nor winking self-consciously to modernity in a bid to hedge bets. "Curse of the Damned" is an album that delighted fans of ANGEL WITCH, TANK and early IRON MAIDEN, and the same remains true today. But these cats are generous to a fault: this new, box set edition features a host of unreleased material, a fully remixed version of the original album, and an assortment of other trinkets and treats, spread across three vinyl records, three CDs, one cassette and one DVD. It probably doesn't need saying that if you are a NIGHT DEMON fan, you will want a copy.

The album itself remains one of the finest examples of backward-looking heavy metal to emerge in recent memory. Songs like "Heavy Metal Heat" and "Run For Your Life" require no explanation: Leatherby's earthy vocals lead the way, guitars are set to old school as fuck, and everybody bangs their heads because, in truth, they have to. Here, both the original master and a new, 10th anniversary remix are freshly rendered on shiny vinyl: for this writer's money, the remix is the superior article and includes an exclusive bonus track, but there was nothing much wrong with original in the first place. Take your pick. Both rule.

The third vinyl is arguably the most intriguing element in the box. Recorded before the debut, with more or less the same material, "Run For Your Life Sessions" represents an alternative approach, using more modern technology and employing click-tracks that NIGHT DEMON were swift to dismiss in favor of the earthy tones and live energy of the eventual finished product. As an insight into what might have been, it's fascinating, but there is no denying that these versions of "Satan", "Save Me Now" and "Full Speed Ahead" sound stiff-legged and a little soulless compared to their later counterparts. For some real formative grubbiness, the "Curse Demos" cassette provides a much cooler picture of where NIGHT DEMON were at during their infancy, and sticklers for authenticity will enjoy the artwork and packaging, which has been put together with great care. The same goes for the "Curse 'Em All" DVD, which mimics the look of METALLICA's seminal "Cliff 'Em All" and will give diehard fans the promised, scuzzy, visual experience, with live performances of most of the debut album and a couple of early songs that add greatly to the exclusivity of the whole thing.

Heavy metal gods willing, NIGHT DEMON will be back with a new album in the near future, but this blast from their past will be more than sufficient to keep fans on board for the foreseeable future. More blessing than curse, as it turns out.