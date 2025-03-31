SharpTone

01. love u

02. LEECH

03. SADIST

04. sugar rush

05. slay ur enemies

06. hallucinate

07. WAVES

08. get mad

09. burn the world with me

Who says nu metal has to be derivative? While the origins of the genre go back to the late 1990s, nu metal's alive and well in 2025, and it's continuing to evolve and show that it's about more than just rap rock.

LUNA KILLS are one of the bands at the forefront of the resurgence. The group brings a unique, refreshing sound to the scene, with a mix of nu metal electronics, heavy riffing and frontwoman Lotta's jazz-influenced singing, paired with brutal screams.

On "DEATHMATCH", the band's 2025 studio album, LUNA KILLS keeps the listener engaged from start to finish. The group formed in 2019, and with only six years under their belt, they sound like they've been playing together for decades.

"love u" kicks the set off with ridiculously heavy guitars, Lotta's high-pitched screaming and cutting vocals. Listening to "love u", bands such as MARILYN MANSON and ROB ZOMBIE come to mind more than nu metal mainstays such as LINKIN PARK, as the song has a gothic, haunting feel.

"LEECH" follows, delivering super catchy, crunchy electronics and Lotta's death metal growls, mixed with soft, soprano vocals. It's a juxtaposition that works and keeps the listener interested throughout. Next up is "SADIST", with more death metal screaming, mixed with some hard-hitting rapping and, again, Lotta's soprano vocals. "get mad" has the kind of video game vibe for which LUNA KILLS is known.

It's not all heavy all the time, though, and songs such as "sugar rush" and "burn the world with me", while still heavy, show off a softer side of the band with sections that feature lighter instrumentation and Lotta's clean vocals.

"DEATHMATCH" hits the listener hard and fast, and most of the songs are up-tempo and heavy, which they do well. As this band evolves, it will be exciting to see how their sound changes and influences the nu metal landscape.