AFM

01. So Close

02. Can't Put Out The Fire

03. Speaking of The Devil

04. Feeling Alright

05. Take The Power

06. I Left My License In The Future

07. Dead Or Alive

08. Can You Feel It

09. Bright Eyes

10. American Adrenaline

THUNDERMOTHER was created in 2009, spearheaded by guitarist Filippa Nässil with the vision of creating a real rock 'n' roll band. In roughly 15 years together, the group has experienced some lineup changes, but their core sound of pure, unadulterated rock has stayed consistent.

It's worth mentioning that THUNDERMOTHER is an all-female band, but that isn't the group's identity. They can stand with any band and are known for much more than their gender.

THUNDERMOTHER's latest studio album, "Dirty & Divine", features two new members, vocalist Linnea Vikström Egg and drummer Joan Massing, who join Nässil and bass player Majsan Lindberg. The band sounds cohesive and close-knit on "Dirty & Divine", and from the start, the album shoots out a groovy, aggressive, raw and loud kind of hard rock that sounds like the early stages of a raucous good time. "So Close" kicks off with a sharp, rollicking guitar slick that makes the listener want to start shaking their hips back and forth and move to the sound. Egg's vocals are a perfect fit with the grimy rock sounds, as her tough, piercing voice cuts through the noise and jets out of the mix, no matter how loud the instruments sound.

"Can't Put Out the Fire" has a strong classic rock vibe, with chanting vocals in the chorus and an anthemic HEART feel, while "Speaking of the Devil" is another mid-tempo rocker that showcases Egg's power-drenched vocals. HEART is an apt comparison for the full album, since that blend of powerful, female-fronted vocals with anthemic music is characteristic of the famed band.

While most of the songs on here are mid-to-up-tempo hard rockers, a few stand out as different. "Feeling Alright" isn't quite a ballad, but it's a more subdued rock number with lighter guitars and an '80s feel. "Can You Feel It" is a hard-charging, country-influenced banger of a track that recalls some of the blockbuster country of the early-to-mid 2000s. Think Gretchen Wilson.

"Dirty & Divine" packs a punch, and it doesn't let up from front to back. That's a good thing, but the release could have benefited from some softer numbers to switch up the dynamics a bit. Of course, THUNDERMOTHER have plenty of life ahead in them, so wanting to hear their softer side just leaves another reason to look forward to their next release.