earMUSIC

01. Anything But You

02. At War With Myself (feat. Danko Jones)

03. Memory

04. See You On The Other Side (feat. Snake Sabo)

05. Bridges (feat. Steve Conte)

06. Jet Black Universe (feat. Nuno Bettencourt)

07. Big Stick (feat. Corey Taylor)

08. Pretty Hell

09. Rock And Roll Star (OASIS cover feat. Scotti Hill)

10. Devil In The White

11. Walk Away (feat. Damon Johnson)

It is often said that every musician has a solo album in them. It is also an undeniable fact that many of those solo albums should probably remain theoretical. But major figures in the worlds of rock and metal are generally inclined to take the plunge when the time is right, and SKID ROW bassist and chief songwriter Rachel Bolan has decided that the time is definitely now. Having led the hair metal titans since their 1986 formation, Bolan has been busy keeping the show on the road for decades, but despite the warm reception afforded to the most recent SKID ROW album, "The Gang's All Here" (2022),that band are currently in a state of limbo, at least as far as public perception is concerned. As ever, the devil makes work for idle hands, and Rachel Bolan has decided, at the age of 62, to sidestep expectations and make his first solo album instead. It was, as fans will soon discover, an excellent decision.

It will not come as a surprise that "Gargoyle Of The Garden State" is a balls-out rock 'n' roll record. No one wants a jazz fusion record from a member of SKID ROW, and it would have been very weird for Bolan to attempt to reinvent himself at this point in his career. But rather than merely replicate the bombastic, sleazy metal that his day job has been primarily concerned with, "Gargoyle…" leans heavily into the punk rock side of the bassist's core influences. Rowdy, raucous and drenched in snot, this is what happens when a rock star says "Fuck it!" and makes as much noise as possible.

The first revelation here is that Bolan is a convincing vocalist. He won't be winning awards for his multi-octave range or ability to hit ludicrously high notes, but when the music is as gritty, aggressive and straightforward as this, his acerbic, snarled delivery could hardly be more perfect. The opening "Anything But You" says it all: tough, dirty and direct, it's a classic slice of three-chord punk with a faint metal edge and a shit ton of attitude. Likewise, the tooth-rattling "At War With Myself" is both utterly familiar and thrillingly fresh. Accompanied by the inestimable DANKO JONES, Bolan delivers more breathless, lead-heavy punk rock, replete with MISFITS-style woah-ohs and impudent lyrics that amount to a proud, raised middle finger. It's only rock 'n' roll, and you will like it.

The rest of "Gargoyle Of The Garden State" has little interest in deviating from the formula, which can only be a good thing. "Memory" owes a humble debt to everyone from THE CLASH to HANOI ROCKS to RANCID, and is like being punched in the side of the head by sunshine itself; "See You On The Other Side" is muscular radio-rock with a side order of STIFF LITTLE FINGERS; "Bridges" slows the pace momentarily for a sublime, midtempo AOR rocker with classy vocals from NEW YORK DOLLS / MICHAEL MONROE alumnus Steve Conte; and "Jet Black Universe" makes room for NUNO BETTENCOURT's soulful virtuosity while sounding like a barroom fistfight. Elsewhere, Corey Taylor turns "Big Stick" into a revolutionary punk rock party that promises to "run the fascists out of town", and "Pretty Hell" is all Johnny Thunders power chords and SEX PISTOLS energy.

The only potentially controversial thing that happens on "Gargoyle…" is a genuinely great cover of the finest song that OASIS ever wrote. "Rock And Roll Star" was always a song rooted in punk rock and Bolan is exactly the right man for the job of coining an American facsimile. He clearly enjoys singing it. After that, both "Devil In The White" and "Walk Away" keep the electricity crackling, and nobody sensible could have any complaints whatsoever. You wanted rock 'n' roll, and you got it. "Gargoyle Of The Garden State" is an honest and impassioned detour for one of heavy music's most tireless protagonists, and it rocks every bit as hard as you might reasonably expect.