Nuclear Blast

01. Good God? / Final Dawn

02. You Or Me

03. Gimme Some Moore

04. The Handler

05. Bedouin's Hand

06. Run For Your Life

07. Baad Man

08. Lose Yourself

09. Mandra Sonos

10. Asleep On The Killing Floor

11. Handcuff County

12. Swallowing The Anchor

13. Brickman

14. Forever Amplified

From the outside, it may appear that CORROSION OF CONFORMITY have a turbulent and complicated history. But just as they originally formed in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the stated aim of making heavy music and playing it to as many people as possible, so the band's eleventh studio album points to a group of musicians who simply love what they do and have no reason to stop doing it. Eight years after the release of "No Cross No Crown", the legendary crew's final album with original drummer Reed Mullin, who passed away in 2020, "Good God/Baad Man" has arrived with a typical lack of fuss. Ostensibly a double record, it comprises 67 minutes of furious, loud 'n' proud heavy rock that touches upon nearly all of the stylistic shifts that COC have pulled off over the decades. 44 years into their careers, they sound like a band that has maintained a profound love for the fine art of cranking amps, drinking beer and making the ground rumble. Produced by Warren Riker (DOWN / CYNIC / SANTANA) and featuring new bassist Bobby Landgraf and drummer Stanton Moore — making his first appearance on a COC record since "In The Arms Of God" — this is a generous dose of the good stuff. The album is conceived and written by two men, singer/guitarist Pepper Keenan and lead guitarist Woody Weatherman, who have spent a lifetime on the rock 'n' roll frontlines, and it shows.

While much of the modern rock and metal world insists on making everything sound like it was recorded on the same soulless computer, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY are still pursuing sonic reality. From the opening moments of "Good God? / Final Dawn" onwards, this is an album constructed from blood, sweat, gristle and bone. The sound is immensely powerful but reassuringly raw, with drums that hit you in the chest, and indulgent layers of guitars that overwhelm with their abrasive potency. Pepper's voice is sounding better than ever, too, and both Moore and Landgraf fit snugly into the lineup as if they have been there all along. As the riffs pile up (and there are a ridiculous number of great ones here),CORROSION OF CONFORMITY are very obviously back on top form.

"You Or Me" is a great encapsulation of the whole project's energy: groovy, almost overburdened with feel, and swinging like a diplodocus's ballbag. When the song slips into a psychedelic reverie halfway through, it sounds as natural and logical as the sun coming up in the morning. The joy emanating from the band is palpable, and these veterans have not lost a shred of pace or intensity. More great songs follow, the thuggish and explosive "Gimme Some Moore", the evil SABBATH-style beat-'em-up of "The Handler", and the exotic bad trip of "Bedouin's Hand". Everything sounds loose, ferocious and electrified, and it all sounds like COC, but as fresh as a daisy sprouting from a shimmering swamp of none-more-classic good times. The first half of this double set concludes with "Run For Your Life", a nine-minute squall of Southern fried doom with trace memories of the blues fogging up its blinking third eye, as Woody Weatherman peels off a blissfully laidback solo for the ages.

The rambunctious, celebratory mood continues on the second record. "Baad Man" is snotty and funky in equal measure, with ragged gang vocals and an air of menace; "Lose Yourself" is a bolshy slice of elevated stoner rock, with Pepper's vocals swirling like crosswinds; and "Asleep On The Killing Floor" is a bone-rattling, distant cousin to LED ZEPPELIN's "Immigrant Song" with hardcore punk energy driving it breathlessly forward and a surfeit of dirt under its fingernails. Next, "Handcuff County" struts and swaggers with bluesy bravado and a strong stench of ZZ TOP. Again, the sense that CORROSION OF CONFORMITY are having a fantastic time playing these songs is unmistakable, it also seems like we are peering in through the studio window and witnessing it all play out in real time. "Swallow The Anchor" is an absolute gem: lissome roots rock with a bad attitude, plenty of cowbell, and fuzzy, reanimated riffs from the arcane, booze-sodden past. "Brickman" takes the pace right down, mops our brows, and indulges us with woozy, campfire-bound acoustic guitars and a frisson of drunken regret; and the closing "Forever Amplified" lives up to its title, with yet more colossal riffs, freewheeling solos, howling feedback, good vibrations and humble affirmations that pile up like crumpled beer cans in the corner of the studio.

Best experienced in its languorous, lawless entirety, "Good God / Baad Man" is by far the most immersive and free-spirited album that CORROSION OF CONFORMITY have ever made. It is also wired to the tits on the same feral, moonshine spirit that has propelled this band through more than four decades of road-hogging commitment to the hard rock cause. Whether you discovered this band through their early days as hardcore firebrands, during their major label '90s halcyon days, or at any other point along their unique story, this demands to be played as loud as possible and savored like a gift from the gods.