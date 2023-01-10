  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SCREAMER

Kingmaker

Steamhammer
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Kingmaker
02. Rise Above
03. The Traveler
04. Hellfire
05. Chasing The Rainbow
06. Ashes And Fire
07. Burn it Down
08. Fall Of A Common Man
09. Sounds Of The Night
10. Renegade

By this point, it should be obvious that old-school heavy metal will never die. Despite what certain media outlets would prefer us to believe, there will always be bands emulating the '80s glory days. Because for all the myriad subgenres and offshoots that heavy music has served up over the decades, you still can't beat the sound of JUDAS PRIEST or IRON MAIDEN at full blast. Facts is facts. If liking ACCEPT is wrong, I don't want to be right. And so on. Meanwhile, there are always newer bands to get excited about, and while SCREAMER have been around for more than a decade, they are comparative youngsters compared to the aforementioned greats.

But over the course of four full-length albums, the Swedes have proved themselves to be a cut above the wish-it-was-1982 pack. 2019's "Highway Of Heroes" was a particularly great record, full of highly convincing and memorable old-school anthems, and with a production that was never self-consciously retro nor sonically thin as a result. On their fifth album, and their first for STEAMHAMMER, SCREAMER have moved even further away from those thin and reedy sound values that bands often mistake for authenticity. "Kingmaker" is a straight-ahead, melodic metal album that owes an unapologetic debt to the '80s, but it sounds big, full and thunderous: just as the classics did at the time, unknowing as we were about what the future would hold. The result of this shrewd decision is that these songs are untethered to any era and can simply exist as the excellent heavy metal tunes that they are.

"Kingmaker" itself is a bombastic opener, with shades of DOKKEN that only a fool would disavow. "Rise Above" is a superlative chunk of MAIDEN worship with some thrilling moments of twin-lead harmony; "The Traveler" is a windswept showstopper with an irresistible whiff of AOR. "Hellfire" is another MAIDEN-like thumper with KISS-style harmony vocals. "Chasing The Rainbow" is the album's slipperiest curveball: a speed metal skull-rattler, its rippling waves of organ come straight from the URIAH HEEP handbook, whilst underpinned by a HELLOWEEN-like forward sprint. Similarly, "Ashes And Fire" embraces the dramatic pomp of the symphonic set and the incremental forward march of epic doom, like a Euro-metal remake of "The Sign of the Southern Cross". After that, "Burn It Down"'s high-octane clatter and the Randy Rhoads-saluting "Sounds Of The Night" (again, with those DOKKEN vibes) stand out, but really there are no weak spots here.

SCREAMER play it and sing it like they mean it, and they don't hide behind nostalgia. Nobody needs to remake "Killers" (again),  but we will always needs timeless, unpretentious and uplifting heavy metal records: "Kingmaker" fits that bill admirably.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).