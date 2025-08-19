Napalm

01. Knightclub (feat. Dag SDP)

02. Valhalla (feat. Doro)

03. Gangnam Style

04. Name der Rose

05. Testament

06. The Tale of Sam

07. Sam The Brave

08. Drunken Dragon

09. Eisenfaust

10. Avalon

11. Tanz der Teufel

12. Lords Of Fyre (feat. LORD OF THE LOST)

Surefire crowd-pleasers at a host of European festivals this summer, FEUERSCHWANZ seem to be in a more serious pursuit of mainstream recognition these days. Originally a humorous and eclectic medieval folk-rock band, the Germans have steadily upped their metallic credentials and become one of the continent's most enjoyable live acts.

Released in the wake of a debut UK performance at Bloodstock Open Air that, somewhat against the odds, turned out to be one of the weekend's undisputed high points, "Knightclub" is an unashamed bid for the hearts and minds of European metalheads: a goofy, genre-splicing riot with a refined sense of its own ridiculousness, paired with some undeniably catchy and potent tunes. And yes, they have covered "Gangnam Style". Someone had to.

Since singing with Napalm Records for 2020's "Das elfte Gebot", FEUERSCHWANZ have raced up the fast track towards the big time like men (and women) possessed. They still sing in German for the most part, but as they proved at Bloodstock, a language barrier counts for very little when crowds are being entertained with such affable enthusiasm. Founding frontman Hauptmann has led the charge from the start, and there are few more likeable figures in the power / folk metal world: witty and warm, his presence and charisma shine through on "Knightclub". An album that rattles along with breathless alacrity, it is both unapologetically ridiculous and satisfyingly heavy. No joke, then, except when joking around is the whole deal, which it often is. Previous albums like last year's "Warriors" and "Fegefeuer" from the year before (this band nothing if not persistent) came close to sealing the deal, but "Knightclub" feels like a targeted attack on the metal world, as if Hauptmann and his comrades are determined to shrug off a reputation as a primarily Teutonic concern.

With several absurdly huge anthems, a couple of high-profile collaborations, and several songs that feel like aural representations of the band's explosive and colorful live shows, this is so much fun that it practically demands to be a major international hit. And again, they have covered "Gangnam Style". It's utterly mad and almost impossible to dislike, much like its creators.

It starts with "Knightclub", a feisty disco-metal banger that will have people singing along by the time the second chorus arrives. Surprisingly heavy for such a light-hearted musical notion, its mixture of German and English is shrewdly executed, and the chorus hook is vast and undeniable. If one song encapsulates how much fun FEUERSCHWANZ can be, it is this one. But there is more. "Valhalla" is a team up with the actual Metal Queen, DORO, and as a thunderous tale of Viking victory, it scores maximum points. Both "Testament" and "Eisenfaust" are full-throttle power metal escapades, with memorable melodies galore, and just the right amount of theatrical silliness. Also found on LORD OF THE LOST's most recent album, "Lords Of Fyre" unites the German bands in a celebration of balls-out metal. The atypically dark and dastardly "Tanz der Teufel" is a lurching, rabble-rousing stomp with cries of "666" and incisive fiddles that cut through the melee with precision. The belligerent, party-starting "Gangnam Style" redux is, as you might expect, an absolute joy. Again, someone needed to do it, and despite the 13 years gap between the original's global ubiquity and this turbocharged, riff-driven version, FEUERSCHWANZ have reclaimed PSY's all-conquering novelty once and for all. Po-faced cynics will cringe. Everyone else will dance their asses off. Ludicrous but great, "Knightclub" is a guaranteed night out to remember.