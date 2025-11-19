Perception

01. What You Need

02. Diamond In The Rough

03. Everyday Is Saturday Night

04. I Love It Louder

05. I'm Going Blind

06. Hot Fox

07. It's A Celebration

08. Pretty Stuff

09. Gotta Let It Go

10. I Can't Stop

11. Too Slick For Love

When DANKO JONES first burst into rock fans' ears at the turn of the century, their music was a restorative breath of fresh air. 25 years later, absolutely nothing has changed. "Leo Rising" may be the Canadian trio's 12th studio album (the 2001 introductory compilation "I'm Alive and on Fire" notwithstanding) but the law of diminishing returns could not be less applicable. At a time when rock and metal subgenres are routinely pored over and debated by people that often have a shallow, partisan agenda to propagate, the simple act of putting three or four chords together and imbuing them with a choking dose of excitement feels like a major statement about what really matters: big sound, big riffs, bangers and bravado.

"Leo Rising" is almost inevitable: another great rock 'n' roll album from the greatest little rock 'n' roll band in the world. No discussion necessary. Just pure and joyous rock fun. DANKO JONES have become one of the metal world's favorite out-and-out rock bands through sheer persistence, but also thanks to ruthlessly direct songwriting that taps into so many of the things that rock and metal fans love best. The simplicity of AC/DC, the fieriness of MOTÖRHEAD, the sinewy honesty of the RAMONES and the cross-cultural flair of BAD BRAINS are all present and correct, both in a spiritual capacity and in actual, sweatbox-conquering reality. What DANKO JONES have been peddling for a quarter of a century could be the ultimate, stripped down and sensational rock 'n' roll response to over-muddied waters. And while other comparable acts nearly always stray from the righteous path at some point, "Leo Rising" confirms that this band's original formula is still hotter than hell and requires no idle tinkering. If it ain't broke, just turn it up a bit more.

As ever, "Leo Rising" has a handful of certified anthems that will brighten up your day. This is what DANKO JONES have always done, and yet over the last few years, their ability to hit the bullseye has grown ever more consistent. Even diehard fans might be surprised by the band's strike rate at this point, as "What You Need", "Everyday Is Saturday Night" and "Diamonds In The Rough" — the three singles that built the buzz for this record — have already become nailed-on fan favorites. Each one is a perfect example of how DANKO JONES take the seemingly obvious and fashion it into something thrilling and new. Frontman Danko himself continues to write the smartest, sharpest lyrics available to modern rock fans, but that verbal prowess is always matched by this trio's hard but harmonious delivery. Again, none of this is complicated or obtuse, but the way that every song is perfectly structured and precisely performed is still a selling point that few bands, from any genre, could hope to achieve. They wear their brilliance lightly, but DANKO JONES are still a fucking machine.

The highlights are numerous, the downsides non-existent. "I Love It Louder" is an uproarious, SEX PISTOLS-ish paean to the very act of rocking out; "I'm Going Blind" combines a sturdy, pub rock pulse with lethal, two-chord tricks and a neat, glam rock hook; and "Hot Fox" lives up to its title, like a snarling, vulpine KISS tribute with muscular riffs galore. Meanwhile, "It's A Celebration" is fast, furious and belligerent; "Pretty Stuff" is a lascivious, strutting, rock 'n' roll riot; "Gotta Let It Go" is a bright-eyed self-help mantra set to burly, bouncing punk rock; and "I Can't Stop" eloquently explains DANKO JONES' romantic philosophy over sublime, THIN LIZZY-esque roots rock. Every song is vibrant and vital, and ruinously addictive. The closing "Too Slick For Love", which tells a tongue-in-cheek story about an unnamed lady's instinctive resistance to being dragged down by a relationship, is razor-sharp and wonderfully witty, which, fittingly, also sums up this entire record.

If you haven't been won over by DANKO JONES yet, there is still time. But whether people embrace this six-legged force for musical good or not, "Leo Rising" is so lean, mean and magnificent that the naysayers are only denying themselves a guaranteed good time. It's only rock 'n' roll, baby, and no one does it better.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>