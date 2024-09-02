SPV

01. Light 'Em Up

02. Times Are Changing

03. I Wanna Be Your Bitch

04. I'm Gonna Ride

05. Back To Zero

06. Way Back Home

07. Take A Long Line

08. My Way And The Highway

09. Love That'll Never Be

10. Take My Soul

In a world of bands that claim to be supergroups, THE DEAD DAISIES can really claim that title. The band has featured a rotating mix of star rock and metal musicians over the years, from Glenn Hughes to Gilby Clarke to Dizzy Reed.

THE DEAD DAISIES have always been about straight-ahead hard rock, and they play that up on their latest studio album, "Light 'Em Up". Today, THE DEAD DAISIES bring together a powerhouse team of John Corabi, David Lowy, Doug Aldrich, Tommy Clufetos and Michael Devin, although Evan Frederiksen played drums on the new album.

The set launches with the album's title track, which is a noisy, rollicking, guitar-heavy jam that features sharp, scorching guitar licks and raspy, powerful vocals throughout. The title track is all nostalgia, with a swagger and purposely chaotic style that sounds like it's straight out of the '80s.

"Times Are Changing" is up next, offering a country-rock anthem with twangy guitars, hard rock rhythms and untamable vocals. THE DEAD DAISIES have never been shy about adding some country twang to their music, and they're great at it, so why stop now?

The opening of "I'm Gonna Ride" is a groovy, bass-heavy passage signaling that a slow-burning rocker is ahead. The song slowly ramps up, and by the time Corabi enters the mix, it's a jam-rocker with huge guitars and gruff vocals. "Back to Zero" follows and is another slow-moving anthem, this time with ALICE IN CHAINS-like dissonant harmonies. If there's one drinking song on this record, it's "Back To zero, with its wild presentation and Corabi begging to be taken "back To zero." This song is also one of the most unique songs on the record, thanks in large part to those interesting harmonies.

Elsewhere, "Way Back Home" and "Take a Long Line" are upbeat, edgy hard rock numbers that give the record a party-like atmosphere. Those looking for a ballad will find it in "Love That'll Never Be", a heartfelt song that sees Corabi singing about a distant love that will never be. Here, again, there's a distinct country drawl, and it fits well with the song's lyrics and overall vibe. Another softer song, "Take My Soul", closes out the 10-song set with an almost gospel feel; it's nothing like any other DEAD DAISIES song and is really a highlight.

With a band such as THE DEAD DAISIES, who are known for their straight-forward hard rock sound, it can quickly sound monotone. However, on "Light 'Em Up", that's not the case. The strength in this album and band, in general, is their ability to still sound very much like THE DEAD DAISIES even when doing everything from country to gospel to arena rock.

