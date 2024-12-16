  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

PANZERCHRIST

Maleficium Part I

Emanzipation Productions
rating icon 7.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Blood Leeches
02. Weak Is The Flesh
03. Mist Of The Moat
04. Confessions
05. Sister Death
06. Curse Of Desire
07. Savage Daughter
08. Ritual

The blackened death metal beast PANZERCHRIST has been sharpening the blade for more than 30 years, save a ten-year hiatus, broken by last year's hard-hitting comeback "Last of a Kind". The Danish death-dealing veterans are clearly back in the groove, quickly imprecating album number nine, "Maleficium Part 1". It is a better release and one that synthesizes the variety of styles and sounds that since 1993 PANZERCHRIST has explored.

Not unlike many long-running acts, PANZERCHRIST has undergone a variety of lineup makeovers that have included more than a couple dozen people, quite literally. The core duo of bassist and keyboardist Michael "Panzergeneral" Enevoldsen as well as guitarist Frederik O'Carroll has been accompanied in recent years by new faces, most notably powerhouse vocalist Sonja Rosenlund. With the Panzergeneral's intent and optimization of the membership's key strengths, "Maleficium Part 1" brings the band full circle through its early days in a sense. The oppressive death metal brutality of yore eventually morphed toward more clearly defined black metal pastures over the years, until last year's comeback album, that is, which fused death metal ferocity with black metal evil.

Now, with new drummer Ove Lungskov (ROTTEN OCEAN) on board, replacing Danni Jelsgaard, whose impressive work graced last year's album, the death metal rage has become even more of a focal point. With opening song "Blood Leeches", the quintet showcases how incredibly fast and heavy it can be. Lungskov's drumming isn't exactly the same as the unit's old, revered timekeeper Reno Killerich (DIMMU BORGIR, HATE ETERNAL, DEW-SCENTED and VILE),but comparisons can be made and Lungskov's performance is utterly savage. "Sister Death" is even more assailing and abrasive, one of the most intense death metal songs the band has ever written. On the other end of the spectrum, "Curse Of Desire" is a hateful slow-burn.

But PANZERCHRIST does more than simply shift gears between overt death metal and black metal. The styles blend together, there are layers of sound, and the songwriting is exceptionally dynamic. A song like "Mist Of The Moat" is just as groovy as it is bombastic. The slower portions allow for haunting atmospherics to enter like an enveloping fog draping a cemetery's surface. The musical backdrop is a perfect hand-in-glove fit with Sonja's medieval tales of witchcraft, married additionally to the haunting keyboard work and opening samples on a song like "Confessions". She sounds like a possessed witch with an evil, biting voice that sometimes brings Jeff Walker to mind.

If we can imagine what BEHEMOTH might have sounded like had they continued closer along their late nineties' trajectory, that's a general sonic picture that PANZERCHRIST paints. It should also scratch the itch for those fanatics of evil death metal who clamor for a band like GOD DETHRONED. "Maleficium Part 1" is a fantastic, extreme death/black metal album that is worthy of the spotlight.

Author: Jay H. Gorania
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).