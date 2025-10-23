independent

01. Shivers

02. Asteroid

03. Flies

04. Villains

05. Pain Love

06. Stronger Now

07. Clockwork

08. Boring

09. Voices

10. Nobody Home

11. Abandon All Ships

12. Until Today

Canadian rockers SUMO CYCO never do anything the so-called normal way. The group, fronted by lead singer Skye Sweetnam, mixes a range of musical elements, including punk, metal, hard rock, pop and even dancehall rhythms, so one never knows what to expect from a SUMO CYCO record.

On SUMO CYCO's latest release, "NEON VOID", the band continues with their eclectic mix of sounds, all pulled together by Sweetnam's powerful, high-octane vocals. The album's motif revolves around modern life and existence, where people are so obsessed with their screens and electronic devices that they might miss out on some more real, physical aspects of life. "Shivers" kicks the album off, with Sweetnam serving up her pop-heavy vocals against catchy, hook-filled riffs and rhythms. She almost sounds like a new Gwen Stefani but with some screaming and hardcore pipes. "Astroid" and "Flies" follow, both more up-tempo rockers that will get the listener's head banging. While these songs, and most of the tracks on the album, are heavy, it's certainly a catchy type of heavy, nothing that would be too heavy for the casual hard rock fan. "Voices" is a totally different story, as Sweetnam employs some impressive, crushing death metal vocals.

"NEON VOID" also has some nu-metal charm, with Sweetnam throwing in some near-rapping vocals amid the rock backings. "Villians" is a song where Sweetnam shows off her talent from rapping, or maybe we should call it talk-singing, with some catch phrases in the verses. From singing to screaming to rapping, her vocals, along with the dynamic instrumentation, keep the album varied and listeners on their ears.

It's not all upbeat hard rock, and "Stronger Now" is a heartfelt ballad that sees Sweetnam crooning about wanting things to get better. There is a yearning and earnest quality to her voice that's very welcoming, and songs such as "Stronger Now" and the also low-key "Until Today" show off her voice in the best light.

Sweetnam has a background in pop music, which textures her vocals, but coupled with the band's heavy riffing and strong rhythms, this is certainly not a pop style or experience. SUMO CYCO have always been an interesting listen, but on the new album, they show their musical growth and that they have a long future ahead of them.



