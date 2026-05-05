Century Media

01. No Place Of Warmth (feat. Gerard Way)

02. Invoke War (feat. Machine Head)

03. Absolute Zero

04. Dreadnought (feat. Sanguisugabogg)

05. Chaos Will Reign

06. Eyes of Despair

07. Ethereal Dreams

08. Skinned by the Wind

09. DEATHWEAVER

10. Frost Forged

11. Killin' Time (Until It's Time to Kill)

Over the last few years, FROZEN SOUL have risen from their underground origins to become indisputable figureheads for the new breed of American death metal. The release of 2023's "Glacial Domination" was the spark that sent the Texans into orbit. A masterful slice of post-BOLT THROWER brutality that hammered home the classiness of the band's songwriting, it swiftly outstripped the positive response received for 2021's "Crypt of Ice" debut and heralded the start of a seemingly endless touring campaign that has propelled them to the genre's upper echelons. Death metal has few commercial aspirations, but the sheer quality of FROZEN SOUL's songs, and their clear commitment to spreading the word about their music to the entire world, have turned this band into very clear and obvious standard bearers for a scene that continues to grow beyond any and all expectations. As a result, "No Place of Warmth" is a big deal.

An opportunity to consolidate an already formidable reputation, the third FROZEN SOUL full-length is destined to be hailed as one of this year's most potent death metal records. Vividly produced by the perennially underrated Josh Schroeder, "No Place Of Warmth" sounds fantastic – mercilessly heavy, ruthlessly precise and bulging with hooks, heart and hostility — and oozes the kind of confidence that only comes when a band knows that they are pursuing a righteous path. Once again, their songwriting is razor sharp and tailor-made for the stage. Additionally, some inspired cameos from high-profile musicians add endless credibility to their ongoing march towards metal scene ubiquity.

When a big, bold and imperious album was required, FROZEN SOUL delivered the goods. "No Place of Warmth" begins with the monstrous title track, which features MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE frontman Gerard Way in one of the most unexpected collaborations of 2026. While firmly in the Fort Worth quintet's chosen wheelhouse, it feels grander and more ambitious than any previous material, with Way's subtle contributions providing an extra layer of abominable charm. Next, MACHINE HEAD's Robb Flynn brings his commanding roar to "Invoke War". It's an instant death metal classic, and a skillfully upgraded take on the frostbitten, war-torn savagery that has become FROZEN SOUL's principal domain. The combination of Flynn's powerhouse vocals and frontman Chad Green's feral bellowing is the sweetest of natural fits, and guitarist Michael Munday's riffs are both oddly accessible and wholly electrifying. In fact, every song on "No Place of Warmth" hits the bullseye. "Absolute Zero" and "Skinned by the Wind" are brief bursts of incendiary, old-school pugilism, their brief durations harboring more incisive riffing and icy atmosphere by the sleigh load. "Dreadnought" (featuring SANGUISUGABOGG's Devin Swank) and "DEATHWEAVER" are flab-free bolts of bellicosity, with epic melodies woven into their respective onslaughts; and the marauding, mid-paced likes of "Ethereal Dreams" and "Killin' Time (Until It's Time To Kill)" are lethally effective demonstrations of FROZEN SOUL's tight grasp on death metal's arcane principles. There was a time when the genre prized catchiness and conciseness over flamboyant displays of technicality or extremity, and the Texans have tapped directly into that indomitable, ancient spirit.

A death metal band with a strong emphasis on the latter part of that tag, FROZEN SOUL are making timeless and memorable music that is strategically designed to make heads bang and fists fly. In a scene that has a ludicrous number of worthy contenders to the throne, "No Place of Warmth" screams its supremacy from snow-covered rooftops.