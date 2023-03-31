  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

HALIPHRON

Prey

Listenable
rating icon 7.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Let The World Burn (Intro)
02. The Killing Spree
03. Mother of all Evil
04. Perfect Existence
05. Prey
06. Human Inferno
07. The Resistance
08. Schizophrenia (CD/Digital Bonus Track)
09. Unidentified Mass

Cooked up during long, locked down months and polished to what sounds like close to perfection, "Prey" is a debut album that oozes class. We are firmly in symphonic extreme metal territory here, with echoes of all the usual post-DIMMU subjects, but HALIPHRON rarely sound entirely in thrall to other people's ideas. Primarily rooted in ornate and epic bombast, songs like opener "The Killing Spree" and the macabre swarm of "Mother of all Evil" reveal a strong but subtle influence of early '90s death metal, but the Dutch crew's progressive sensibilities and theatrical flair wipe away any underground grubbiness. As a result, "Prey" seems unusually sophisticated and impressively nasty for a debut.

"Perfect Existence" is an obvious high point, as HALIPHRON go into symphonic overdrive, with strings and horns erupting from all angles. Over six wildly dramatic minutes, it morphs gracefully from pitch-black thrash to stately, melancholy doom and back again: a near-flawless demonstration of how to pace and pen a great metal song.

There are several more nearly as strong as that, too. The title track emits faint glimmers of folk metal eccentricity, as frontman Marloes Voskuil plays evil narrator over a shapeshifting backdrop. "Human Inferno" is a grim storm of blackened DM perversity, but outrageously catchy with it. "The Resistance" surfs in on an electronic pulse, as HALIPHRON bring malicious melo-death and RAMMSTEIN's austere violence together in a shower of black sparks. "Unidentified Mass" has twisted circus keyboards, a heart of purest darkness and a perfect rock 'n' roll ending. Oddly, supposed bonus track "Schizophrenia" is one of the most accessible moments and boasts at least two of the album's finest riffs (so ignore any versions of "Prey" that don't include it!),a bona fide catchy chorus and arguably more intriguing twists and turns that any of its album counterparts. Maybe that's why it's considered a bonus. Confusing.

Enjoyably pompous and, again, nastier than it first appears, HALIPHRON's first musical statement hits all the right extravagant notes and sounds like a million, unholy dollars. It's amazing what people can come up with when left to their own devices, isn't it? "Prey" sounds big, bold and ambitious because, its creators rather shrewdly made it so.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).