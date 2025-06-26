Spinefarm

01. Villain

02. Die In Paradise

03. MORE!

04. Limbo

05. Kundalini (With The Pretty Wild)

06. Wither

07. House Of Cards

New York duo DEADLANDS poured their anxieties and worries into their latest EP, "SEVEN." , and that's a good thing. The EP plays like a cathartic soundtrack, blending the brashness of metalcore with the lo-fi energy of alternative rock.

DEADLANDS' story started back in 2022, when Kasey Karlsen unassumingly amassed a huge social media following when she posted a range of cover songs. As she grew her audience, she joined up with longtime friend CJ and starting writing music for what would evolve into DEADLANDS. As DEADLANDS, the band cites groups such as MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and SPIRITBOX as inspirations, and it shows in their crushing metalcore tunes. After garnering millions of Spotify streams on their own, DEADLANDS signed with Spinefarm.

"SEVEN." is a continuation of what DEADLANDS started with that strong, metalcore and industrial metal flavor, packaged into a seven-song set that moves quickly and brashly. And although the band remains a duo, the album was written with production, writing and structure input from Andrew Wade (Wage War, A Day To Remember),Justin "JD" Deblieck (Ice Nine Kills),Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills) Anthony Lopardo (Loss Becomes),and The Pretty Wild. Album opener "Villain" shows off Karlsen's ability to growl and scream, but it also features a clean chorus that's catchy and radio friendly. Not that "Villain" is really a Octane-friendly anthem, with enough melody to appeal to more than metalheads.

"Die in Paradise" is another stunning mix of death metal vocals with softer, clean singing, and it almost plays like Karlsen has two personalities in this song: one being the raging metal chick, and the other a pristine rock vocalist. What really stands out on "Die in Paradise" is a rock-solid breakdown towards the end of the track, with totally sucks the listeners in with crushing riffing and monstrous rhythms, provided by guest drummer Kyle OBraitis, who also contributed to the track "Limbo".

Those looking for a calmer, more mainstream-sounding track will find it in "Limbo", which still has the heavy breakdowns and crazy-fast riffing but features Karlsen mainly singing and showing off her clear upper register. There's still some screaming, a short breakdown, but the song really focuses on Karlsen's high-pitched signing. "Limbo" is one of the most melodic songs on the set, making it a good choice for a single. On the opposite side of things, "Wither" is totally rhythmic and cutting, reserved for fans of heavier metal.

"SEVEN." shows off DEADLANDS' ability to bring both melody and rage, and that's probably the best aspect of the release. While some of the album seems a bit repetitive in spots, it's still an imaginative collection of songs with strong guitars and vocals, and it's a great start for this budding band.