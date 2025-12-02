Soulseller

01. Scraping Out The Cartilage

02. Beneath The Means

03. Husk In The Grain

04. Necrolysis

05. Anodyne Rust

06. Vestigial Remnants

07. Vermicular Heritage

08. On These Bones

09. Marrow Of The Earth

There have been so many exciting, new death metal bands emerging from all corners of the planet in recent times that it would be easy to neglect the diehards who have helped to keep the scene alive for multiple decades. BLOOD RED THRONE must be one of the most criminally underrated death metal bands of all time, with a monstrous catalogue that has never deviated from the left-hand path nor compromised in the slightest. The Norwegians have certainly had their high-profile moments, with time spent on big labels like Napalm and Earache, but the sheer consistency of their output over the last 27 years has rarely been celebrated to its deserved extent. "Siltskin" is the band's second album for Soulseller Records, and just like its predecessor (last year's fantastic "Nonagon"),it sums up everything that these deathly lifers have always done so well. No crazed experiments, no lifting of foot from accelerator, and no riff left behind: this is death fucking metal, aimed straight at your screaming face.

Part of BLOOD RED THRONE's enduring appeal lies in their dedication to releasing amazing sounding albums. "Siltskin" is another triumph for the kind of production that embraces modernity without sacrificing an ounce of primitive power. These songs are absolutely crushing, just as nature intended, and full to the brim with great riffs and cudgeling, percussive clarity. Vocalist Sindre Wathne Johnsen has the crisp, violent authority of death metal's certified greats, from George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher to VADER's Piotr Wiwczarek, and every last one of these songs is brutally enhanced by his efforts. But this is a self-explanatorily harmonious team exercise. BLOOD RED THRONE are an unstoppable machine, and from the sinewy might of their ensemble performances to the unerringly sharp songwriting that has become an inarguable trademark, "Siltskin" is nothing short of a master class. Recent singles "Husk In The Grain" and "Vermicular Heritage" stand out, both emblematic of the harnessing of classic metal melody that has often set the band apart from their peers, but also with all the muscle and grit that has informed the band's music since they first emerged with "Monument Of Death" 24 years ago. Meanwhile, both opener "Scraping Out The Cartilage" and bellicose endgame "Marrow Of The Earth" prove that BLOOD RED THRONE have progressed since the early days. Epic, grandiloquent and wonderfully overpowering, these are profoundly sophisticated death metal songs with a palpable penchant for wild, widescreen drama.

Releasing an album this late in the year is often the easiest way to escape people's attention, but "Siltskin" is such a commanding, confident and musically flawless experience that, with a touch of the Devil's luck, it should still be making death metal fans very happy long into the new year. This is exactly how this shit should be done.