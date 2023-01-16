  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

KATATONIA

Sky Void Of Stars

Napalm
rating icon 8.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Austerity
02. Colossal Shade
03. Opaline
04. Birds
05. Drab Moon
06. Author
07. Impermanence
08. Sclera
09. Atrium
10. No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall

Acclaimed Swedish producer Dan Swanö used to protest over KATATONIA vocalist Jonas Renkse's love of dissonance. Where Renkse's longtime partner, guitarist Anders Nyström, preferred streamlined, conventional melodies, the frontman has long favored the opposite, whipping up circuitous, heady songs that made the listener work. In doing so, Renkse permanently unmoored KATATONIA's sound. The band's trajectory from (admitted) PARADISE LOST rip-offs to where they are today as dark progressive rock/metal practitioners is profound. And now that Renkse is KATATONIA's lone songwriter, the band can go in any number of directions. On their 12th studio album, "Sky Void of Stars", the Swedes do just that.

"Sky Void of Stars" represents a sharper turn toward guitar-driven territory as opposed to 2020's contemplative "City Burials". That much is clear on opener "Austerity", which begins with Renske stating, "I thought things would take off, but they cooled down…", before moving into a big, spacious chorus. The tension builds on "Colossal Shade" but takes a sudden turn on "Opaline". It's here where Renkse is able to turn weird into gold. The song starts with a poppy keyboard line and handclaps — sounds once unthinkable for KATATONIA — but saved when Renkse and company travel through familiar, textured pursuits until yet another undeniable chorus kicks in that is on par with "Onward Into Battle", a stalwart from 2009's "Night Is The New Day".

The howl of winding lead guitar melodies carries "Birds", providing the warm embrace of the band's unforgettable yesteryear. Subtle angles and textures color "Drab Moon" and "Sclera", both patented KATATONIA exercises in restraint built upon careful guitars and dynamic drumming. SOEN's Joel Ekelöf lends some guest vocals on "Impermanence", but it's up for debate why the similarly throated Ekelöf" is splitting duties with Renkse". Nevertheless, KATATONIA"'s edge remains on "Author", where pointed riffing and groove drive Renkse"'s familiar vocal refrains.

"Atrium", the album's lead single, properly summarizes KATATONIA circa 2023: A dash of the band's patented one-note guitar melody layering (circa "Brave Murder Day") hits quickly from the 1:23 to 1:27 mark. The guitar line is over before anyone knows it, yet sticks out like a sore thumb, signifying that KATATONIA hasn't forgotten where they came from. "Sky Void of Stars" is the embodiment of a band that no matter the change in presentation, is still the darkest and most varied in metal.

Author: David E. Gehlke
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).