  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

IRON MONKEY

Spleen & Goad

Relapse
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Misanthropizer
02. Concrete Shock
03. CSP
04. Off Switch
05. Rat Flag
06. Lead Transfusion
07. Exlexed
08. The Gurges
09. O.D. Rose

They may have emerged from a flourishing stoner rock and doom scene back in the mid-'90s, but IRON MONKEY were always more concerned with broken teeth and bloody fists than they were with bong hits. And so it continues, with the second incarnation of a band that have become legendary for the sheer heft and hostility they spew out as a matter of course.

"Spleen & Goad" is the second IRON MONKEY album since founder member Jim Rushby kick-started their return, and it proudly repeats the grotesque violence of 2017's "9-13" comeback joint. A barbarous blizzard of muscular sludge, feral hardcore punk and, every now and then, mutant SABBATH-isms, this is an album that exudes contempt for feelgood frivolity and virtually compels the listener to smash up their immediate surroundings.

In truth, sludge metal has never come close to topping the riff-powered viciousness of IRON MONKEY's first two albums, wherein late, great vocalist Johnny Morrow shrieked and vomited his way into metal history over some of the fattest riffs ever penned. Nonetheless, "Spleen & Goad" comes impressively close to hitting those same levels of intensity and bile.

The opening "Misanthropizer" is a case in point: a lurching, sweat-drenched pile-up of dirty hardcore riffs, peppered with Rushby's untamed roar, it oozes bad attitude and revels in feedback-shrouded, atonal noise. Likewise, "Concrete Shock" gleefully subverts the SABBATH-ian code, reducing its rumbling groove to a dense, airless churn, delivered with near-psychotic aggression.

Simultaneously huge-sounding and raw as all filthy fuck, "Spleen & Goad" is a crazed, unrelenting juggernaut of obnoxiousness. When IRON MONKEY drop to a slower tempo, as they do on the genuinely vile "C.S.P." , their use of sledgehammer repetition clicks into a higher gear and those hideous riffs wind themselves into a mesmerizing cyclone of foulness and lobotomized rage. "Off Switch" is even more languid and hateful, and repeatedly whips up a cacophony of deranged soloing and feedback, as Rushby belches more vitriol over a subtly morbid slew of post-HELLHAMMER riffs and funereal thudding. In contrast, the likes of "Rat Flag" and "Lead Transfusion" dig deeper into sludge archetypes, with bursts of speed and an underlying sense of controlled chaos. Thrillingly myopic, "Lead Transfusion" comes closest to summing up IRON MONKEY circa 2024, as the song's chromatic riff onslaught warps and heaves in real time, giving the impression that the band's primary concern is bludgeoning everyone to oblivion, with desperate, drugged-out abandon. The flailing anger management failures of "Exlexed" are even more vivid and disquieting, until the song morphs into a two-note rock 'n' roll sprint to the line that comes dripping with unhealthy adrenalin. Concluding with the angular, stuttering sludge of "The Gurges" and the freeform, anarcho-ambient slurry of "O.D. Rose", "Spleen & Goad" may lack the element of abominable surprise that made the early IRON MONKEY records so essential, but when it comes to sounding like an army of pissed-off gorillas let loose in an amplifier factory, there is still no one else that comes close.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).