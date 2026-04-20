Flatspot

01. Erase You From My World

02. Still Suffer

03. Promised Only Lies

04. Destruction Of My Soul

05. Fear The Panic

06. Death Of Hope

07. Beauty In The Losses

08. A Deeper Struggle

09. To Hurt The Most

10. Deconstruct It

The hardcore maniacs in TERROR are back with an album that continues along their tried-and-true trajectory. They are arguably one of the most consistently solid hardcore bands ever. One always knows what to expect as far as the band's beat-down, tough guy aspect. But what makes TERROR special is that they value songwriting rather than just simple mindless brutality. I mean, the intent is to be meathead friendly, and that's exactly what you'll find in spades on their latest banger, "Still Suffer".

"Still Suffer" finds the band in good shape. It's bruising and punishing hardcore punk that's informed by blistering thrash metal overflowing with infective parts almost everywhere. The ten ripping songs offer everything the band is known for; however, they also add different flavors to keep things fresh and interesting. Although the California band has never sounded stale, one could argue that they've been relatively redundant, but for those in the know and well versed with hardcore punk, it's obvious that there's a lot going on in nuanced and not so obvious ways.

Album opener, "Fear The Panic" sinks its teeth in unrelentingly from the get-go. It's likably ass-kicking from beginning to end. The album includes an impressive list of guest vocals that aren't essential to the songs but they certainly augment what's going on: Jay Peta of MINDFORCE serves his distinct vocals on "Beauty in the Losses", HOT WATER MUSIC's Chuck Ragan appears on "Fear the Panic". And on the album closer, the absolutely punishing "Deconstruct It", the additional vocals of Brody King (GOD'S HATE) and Dan Seely (KING NINE) beef up everything else that's going on. This number swings and bounces with unrelenting energy.

TERROR continue to merge violent riffs and bouncy rhythms on every single track, alternating between pit-friendly slow groove and manic thrash metal. Proving, yet again, that they are one of the best meat 'n' potatoes hardcore bands ever.