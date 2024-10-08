Concord

01. Looking Out For #1

02. Light It Up

03. The Fall Guy

04. Make It All Right

05. Ok, But This Is The Last Time

06. Truth In Fiction

07. Come To Brazil

08. Get Some

09. Hanging By A Thread

10. You Can't Get There From Here

THE OFFSPRING have undergone quite the evolution since their 1980s hardcore punk days, but it's earned them a spot among some of the biggest mainstream punk bands of their era. Songs such as "Come Out and Play (Keep Em Separated)" and "Self Esteem" — off the band's sophomore album, 1994's "Smash" — got mega airplay and put them alongside band such as GREEN DAY and PENNYWISE over BAD RELIGION and NOFX.

Throughout the decades, THE OFFSPRING really haven't slowed down. They label hopped and took a few years off here and there, but lead vocalist Dexter Holland, guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman and the crew have continued to release imaginative punk music that's anthemic, entertaining and packed with explosive energy. They also haven't lost their sense of humor throughout the years and have developed a reputation for being a humorous bunch.

THE OFFSPRING's new album, "SUPERCHARGED", sounds exactly like what THE OFFSPRING fans have come to expect and enjoy from years past. The album's initial track, the rollicking "Looking Out for #1", sounds like it could have fit on 1994's "Smash", with its upbeat rhythms, pop-infused hooks and Holland's whiney vocals. The chorus also features some group chants, which recalls OFFSPRING classics such as "Self Esteem". While "Looking Out for #1" sounds a lot like old-school OFFSPRING, "Light It Up" goes one step further and is even more reminiscent of the band's '90s material, with a super punk-y beat, fast-paced rhythms and choppy vocals.

Listening to "SUPERCHARGED", it's difficult to find a song that doesn't sound like classic OFFSPRING, but that's a good thing, since this is really more of the same flavorful punk-pop that fans have embraced since the '90s. "Truth in Fiction", "Get Some" and "Hanging By A Thread" all follow that blueprint of quick, galloping punk-pop that gets the listener energized. They all have Holland's explosive vocals, too.

A few songs have a slightly different taste, though. "Ok, But This is the Last Time" is a bit more mid-tempo and melodic than the band's traditional material, as Holland says "OK," to his partner or friend, but for the last time. "Come To Brazil" features some hard rock-infused guitar soloing from Noodles. Also, the album's final track, "You Can't Get There From Here", is the most notably divergent from THE OFFSPRING's traditional sound, as it offers some darker textures and a more ballad-like sound.

THE OFFSPRING are one of the most popular and influential bands from the '90s mainstream punk world. It's refreshing to see them not only continue to make music, but deliver top-notch sounds that really take one back to the golden era of the mainstream punk movement.