  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SEETHER

The Surface Seems So Far

Fantasy
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Judas Mind
02. Illusion
03. Beneath The Veil
04. Semblance Of Me
05. Walls Come Down
06. Try To Heal
07. Paint The World
08. Same Mistakes
09. Lost All Control
10. Dead On The Vine
11. Regret

SEETHER are the definition of a post-grunge band that's remained active and relevant. Frontman Shaun Morgan and company first broke out in 2002 with their Wind-up Records debut, "Disclaimer". Radio immediately loved the band, and songs such as "Driven Under", "Fine Again" and "Gasoline" became mainstays on active rock radio. Over the years, they've never taken an extended hiatus, consistently releasing new music.

Now, SEETHER are back with their ninth studio album, "The Surface Seems So Far". The album keeps in line with the band's brand of anthemic post-grunge, with raw, NIRVANA-inspired guitars, soul-searching lyrics and radio-ready songs.

"Judas Mind" kicks off the set, and it's also the album's debut single. SEETHER have always had a fondness for working with dynamics, and they do that here, as the song starts soft with a gentle guitar lick and crashes into a slow-burning rocker. Morgan urges the listener to not fear the "storm" that's blowing towards them. It's a deep, dark song and illuminates the band's progression in songwriting from their early days.

"Illusion" follows, offering SEETHER's heavier side. Think "Gasoline" verses "Broken". "Illusion" has the band delivering sharp, relentless guitars and Morgan showing that he can scream when it's called for in the moment. SEETHER are known for bringing a country twang to their music, which was really apparent on their 2011 single, "County Song". They keep some of that country vibe on "The Surface Seems So Far", but it's mainly concentrated in "Beneath the Veil", which features some twangy guitar licks amid Morgan's melodic vocals in the verses before evolving into a more straight-ahead rocker in the chorus.

As the album progresses, it becomes apparent that "The Surface Seems So Far" is one of the heavier albums in SEETHER's discography. Songs such as "Try To Heal", "Paint The World" and "Dead ON THE Vine" are among the heaviest SEETHER have ever released, thanks to thick walls of guitars and relentless rhythms. Morgan has never been quiet about his admiration for late NIRVANA vocalist Kurt Cobain, and he really channel's his vocals in "Same Mistakes", where he sounds eerily like Cobain.

SEETHER close out the album with a gentle ballad, and there's no denying that Morgan and SEETHER shine on ballads. Morgan sings of a lost love, saying that he remembers the sound of this person's voice, smell of their clothes and wishes things could have been different.

Bands such as SEETHER have a tight line to walk, in that they can't be around for more than 20 years and not evolve at all, but they also cannot evolve so much that they change their style,  alienating longtime fans. On "The Surface Seems So Far", SEETHER successfully show their evolution as songwriters, especially in their lyrics, but maintain their distinct post-grunge sound that's still so popular today.

Author: Anne Erickson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).