Supreme Chaos

01. Frantic Disruption

02. Dead Of Night

03. Crushed

04. Krokodil

05. Pound Of Flesh

06. To The Hilt

07. Time And Tide

08. Sorcerer

09. For All The Wrong Reasons

10. Crisis

11. Western Apocalypse

In crust we trust, only death is real, and PHANTOM CORPORATION will smash your face in. The second album to come from these German diehards, "Time And Tide" sticks proudly to the ancient theory that this heavy music business is not supposed to be complicated. As with their 2023 debut, "Fallout", this is an album with very specific and self-explanatory roots — in the primitive brutality of DISCHARGE, the razor-edged aggro of Swedish death metal, and the heads-down fury of dark, dirty thrash — and songs that aim to breathe new life into a reasonably familiar combination of all three. "Time And Tide" is a sustained rush of adrenalin and white-knuckle hostility, but one underpinned by a refreshing, punk rock humility. It is, as informed observers may expect, an absolute riot.

Driven by a blazing, death 'n' roll riff, welded to a breathless and ripping D-beat, "Frantic Disruption" is a great introduction to PHANTOM CORPORATION's timeless assault. As crusty as it wants to be, it is as intrinsically furious as RINGWORM at their face-melting best, but with additional undercurrents of unfussy old-school metal drawn from 40 years of underground noise. As listeners will swiftly discover, this band have no interest in deviating from the formula, but every subsequent song is imbued with a huge personality that stems primarily from frontman Leif Jensen, former frontman with (oddly named) death/thrash legends DEW-SCENTED. His caustic bellowing is utterly perfect for such an uncompromising backdrop, and eerily reminiscent of the late Tomas Lindberg's unsurpassed, bear-trap roar. Combined with the belligerent riffs that guitarists Philipp Schulte and Arne Berents spew out at will, Jensen's presence ensures that "Time And Tide" is consistently compelling and fraught with urgency. These men clearly know what they're doing.

There is no obvious filler to be found here; just raging, pedal-to-the-metal anthems that refuse to be ignored. "Crushed" sounds exactly like a song with that title should. "Krokodil" is a 90-second, punk-as-fuck declaration of war. "Pound Of Flesh" is a defiantly unhinged burst of no-brakes death metal with grandiose, melodic overtones. PHANTOM CORPORATION play it all with such youthful exuberance that it would be easy to forget that everyone involved is a gnarly veteran with decades on the clock. The sheer speed of these songs is worthy of its own round of applause. "To The Hilt" is so intense that it teeters on the edge of chaos, while the menacing "Sorcerer" ("A fragile spark, a tremor, and everyone is dead!") combines infernal catchiness with a fat-free, hardcore sprint that dares the listener to keep up. The nearest the Germans come to taking it easy on any level is the closing "Western Apocalypse", wherein their speed-freakery is offset by some horror-laced melodic drama. But even with that slightly more diverse approach lies an instinctive need to leave everyone concussed. "Time And Tide" does the simple stuff exceptionally well, and with utmost conviction.