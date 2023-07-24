Napalm

Not many bands that started out in the mid-1990s are still around and, for the most part, have the same lineup. SEVENDUST are one of the lucky few.

SEVENDUST — which brings together lead vocalist Lajon Witherspoon, guitarist Clint Lowery, guitarist John Connolly, bass player Vince Hornsby and drummer Morgan Rose — released in 1997, their self-titled debut album came out before some of their current fans were even born. With very few lineup changes over the years, SEVENDUST have maintained a steady space in the metal world, buoyed by constantly touring and regularly releasing new music. Now, the Grammy-nominated band have returned with their 14th studio album, "Truth Killer", which marks their first album since 2020's "Blood & Stone".

SEVENDUST's blueprint is mixing heavy-yet-melodic instrumentals with vocalist Lajon Witherspoon's expressive, soulful singing. That secret sauce remains on "Truth Killer", with a few twists and turns. The album starts with one of those twists in "I Might Let the Devil Win", which shows SEVENDUST's rare soft side. Witherspoon's hushed vocals reach out and cradle the listener, as he begs the Devil to stay away amid delicate drums and guitars. The album's title track follows, and this song is much more familiar to SEVENDUST fans, with its punchy, gutting verses and smooth, melodic choruses.One of the album's strongest points comes early on with "Won't Stop the Bleeding". Here, Witherspoon's vocal harmonies really make the chorus, and Connolly and Lowery's riffing is catchy and invigorating.

In general, "Truth Killer" is one of SEVENDUST's more melodic albums, not unlike 2003's "Seasons". That's not to say "Truth Killer" isn't a heavy album. Songs such as "No Revolution", "Leave Hell Behind" and "Messenger" feature the heaviness that SEVENDUST fans have come to love, but they also carry a more singable, mainstream-sounding aura that should appeal beyond the typical SEVENDUST fan.

As for the heavy, "Love and Hate" is a rager, with Witherspoon singing of those insecurities that come with being in a relationship amid Lowery and Connolly's sharp guitar lines. "Fence", which closes out the album, is the set's heaviest song. Here, SEVENDUST spit out a fast-paced nu-metal track, with thick walls of guitars and choppy vocals.

SEVENDUST are one of those special bands that has earned credibility mainly based on their aggressive touring and live shows, yet they manage to knock out stellar studio albums, too. "Truth Killer" is another solid album in their arsenal. While it's not super varied or diverse, "Truth Killer" is well-written and exquisitely executed. With "Truth Killer", SEVENDUST make clear that even though they're 14 albums in, they aren't watering anything down, and they have much more music in them.