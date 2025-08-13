Rat Pak

01. Unbreakable

02. SOAB

03. Shout

04. Hate You, Hate Me

05. Poison Tears (ft. Laura Guldemond)

06. Ghosts

07. Vengeance (ft. Tim 'Ripper' Owens)

08. Snakes and Bastards

09. It's Over When I Say It's Over

10. The Day We Built Rome

11. Death on Two Legs (bonus track)

David Ellefson needs no introduction to those who frequent BLABBERMOUTH. The legendary former MEGADETH bassist was recently a part of the unspeakably epic send-off for Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH, the "Back To The Beginning" juggernaut in Birmingham, England, just weeks before Ozzy's passing. He has had numerous musical adventures beyond MEGADETH, with the likes of SOULFLY, MINISTRY, former OZZY guitarist GUS G and his own project F5. More recently, he has expressed himself with the metal/hard rock hybrid ELLEFSON-SOTO, alongside virtuoso vocalist Jeff Scott Soto whose impressive resume includes YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, JOURNEY and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA.

Their 2022 debut "Vacation In The Underworld" was interesting, though not fully realized. But now, ELLEFSON-SOTO, joined by Italian guitarist Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi on drums, seem to have a greater sense of purpose and identity on their sophomore album, "Unbreakable".

In contrast to the blazing thrash for which he's primarily known, there is nothing excessively savage or aggressive on "Unbreakable", aside from the pummeling drive found on "Vengeance", which provides the robust backbone upon which Soto's soulful voice soars with might and energy. The track also features the menacing snarl and massive pipes of ex-JUDAS PRIEST and current KK's PRIEST frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens (also of ICED EARTH).

When they are off the mark, unfortunately, the dart doesn't just miss the bullseye, it takes flight into the nearby bartender's eye. "The Day We Build Rome" sounds like a bad take on SALIVA's unintentionally comical rap-rock. Yes, it has hooks but they're pedestrian and predictable. "It's Over When I Say It's Over" is well-written enough in a formulaic sense, leaping and lunging with a chorus that's perfectly suited for terrestrial rock radio or a block buster movie soundtrack, it's just void of creative value. On the flipside, "Poison Tears", featuring Laura Guldemond of BURNING WITCHES, fares much better with simple yet effective melodies that aren't far removed from what you'll hear from LACUNA COIL and EVANESCENCE.

David Ellefson has nothing to prove to anyone in metal. The GRAMMY Award winning bassist has etched his name into metal's history books. So the divergent path outside of pure metal is understandable. Under the ELLEFSON-SOTO moniker, the collective pedigree and talent is undeniable, no doubt. And, to reiterate, when they are on target, the connection is impressive. That said, and quite surprisingly, there is ample meandering that is noticeably subpar. By and large "Unbreakable" is far from perfect, however it is an authentic artistic stab into terrain that we don't typically associate with Ellefson.