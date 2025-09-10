10 YEARS Releases Cover Of FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE's 'No Light, No Light'

Knoxville, Tennessee alt-rockers 10 YEARS have released a cover of FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE's "No Light, No Light" via Mascot.

10 YEARS founding guitarist Brian Vodinh shares: "I've been a huge fan of FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE since the 'Lungs' album came out and I still have her 'Ceremonials' record in my Top 5 albums so I've always wanted to cover one of these songs. 'No Light, No Light' felt like something we could really make work for 10 YEARS. I felt like it had the potential to rock and have a lot of energy but the smaller moments would bring out a vulnerability in Jesse's [Hasek] voice that I thought would be awesome and emotional."

10 YEARS' presence on DSPs continues to broaden month to month with cumulative streams now exceeding 1.6 billion plays.

Following a tour with CITIZEN SOLDIER that consisted of 17 shows in August, 10 YEARS will head back out on the road for "The Autumn Effect 20th Anniversary Tour" commencing on September 23 at The Granada in Lawrence, Kansas. Just prior, 10 YEARS will appear at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 21.

10 YEARS' breakthrough 2005 album "The Autumn Effect" yielded the hit "Wasteland", which went gold, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

10 YEARS has toured with such acts as KORN, DISTURBED and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD.

10 YEARS is Jesse Hasek (lead vocals),Brian Vodinh (guitar, backing vocals),Matt Wantland (guitar),Chad Grennor (bass) and Pat Gerasia (drums).

Photo credit: Brian Vodinh