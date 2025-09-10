SYSTEM OF A DOWN Announces Summer 2026 European Stadium Tour With QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE And ACID BATH

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has announced a European stadium tour for the summer of 2026 with support from QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and ACID BATH.

The seven-date trek will mark SYSTEM OF A DOWN's first appearances in Europe since 2017, when the Armenian-American band completed a 20-show tour that included a headlining slot at U.K.'s Download festival.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN says: "We're thrilled to return next summer with special guests QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and ACID BATH.

"Sign up at systemofadown.com for first access to tickets starting Tuesday, September 16 at 12 p.m. local time. General on sale begins Friday, September 19 at 12 p.m. local.

"Plans are also underway for a very special event to take place following these shows. Stay tuned…"

Earlier this week, leading up to the European tour announcement, SYSTEM OF A DOWN teasers were spotted in London, Italy and Germany.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN 2026 European tour dates:

June 29 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena

July 02 - Paris, France @ Stade De France

July 06 - Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura

July 08 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 10 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Open Air Park Düsseldorf

July 13 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 18 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

SYSTEM OF A DOWN kicked off a limited-edition stadium run — three cities, two stops each, one top-line rock act preceding each show — on August 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The band also played at Chicago's Soldier Field on August 31 and September 1, with AVENGED SEVENFOLD as the support act. The mini-tour made a final stop at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on September 3 and September 5 with DEFTONES.

This past spring, SYSTEM OF A DOWN completed a nine-show "Wake Up!" South American stadium tour. The trek kicked off on April 24 in Bogota, Colombia at the Estadio Nemésio Camacho El Campin, followed by a show in Cercado De Lima, Peru at the Estadio Nacional. The tour moved on to Chile, Argentina and Brazil, wrapping up with a run of five shows in Curitiba, Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo. The concerts were SOAD's first trip to South America since 2015.

Over 500,000 tickets were sold for SYSTEM OF A DOWN's South American tour, including 70,000 sold for the band's May 14 show at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo, Brazil, which grossed $6,536,040, according to the box office report submitted to Pollstar. SYSTEM OF A DOWN also sold 100,000 tickets across two nights at São Paulo's Allianz Parque, May 10-11, grossing $11,561,914.

In a recent interview with the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, hosted by FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, SYSTEM OF A DOWN guitarist Daron Malakian talked about his band's enduring popularity, saying: "What's crazy to me is people still give a shit. We just came from South America, and we sold out every football stadium that was there. I don't know if you've seen any of the footage from that, but it was fucking nuts. It was nuts. I'd been doing this a while and I never experienced anything like that before. And we're about to do East Coast shows, and the band's playing stadiums and we haven't released a record in 20-plus years.

"When I did [legendary producer] Rick's [Rubin] podcast, we talked about how we're playing in front of the 60,000 people, and he was, like, 'I've never seen anything like it, where a band that doesn't regularly put out records is still [able to play in front of so many people].'"

Elaborating on why SYSTEM OF A DOWN is able to play such big shows more than 30 years into the band's career, Daron said: "I think part of it is we left off on a peak. We've had, 'Are they gonna ever play? Are they not gonna play?' And it's all this kind of thing that happens. And then when we do play, people feel like, 'Oh, this might be the last time they're gonna play.' And none of that has been done on purpose. That's just the natural way things have gone. I also think it's the songs. The songs have lived with people, and it's become some of the fabric of their lives in some cases. So many years have gone by. 'Cause when we're playing in front of these audiences, I don't see 50-year-olds in there. I see 18-year-olds. I see 25-year-olds — kids that probably were born maybe even after we released 'Mezmerize' and 'Hypnotize'. But they're there, and they're passionate, and they're into it, and it's new to them. And once again, man, I'm very, very blessed."

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has only managed to record two songs in the last 20 years, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz". Released in November 2020, the tracks were motivated by the conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, with all proceeds supporting humanitarian efforts in SYSTEM OF A DOWN's ancestral homeland of Armenia. Along with other donations from fans on their social pages, they raised over $600,000.

In June, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY released a new song and music video, "Killing Spree". The track is taken from the third full-length SCARS ON BROADWAY album, "Addicted To The Violence", which arrived on July 18.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian will release a new collection, "Covers, Collaborations & Collages", on October 24 via Serjical Strike Records/Create Music Group. The genre-spanning collection celebrates artistic unity, reinvention and storytelling.