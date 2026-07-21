10CC Announces 2027 'And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour'

Following this year's sell-out tour — with a finale at London's Royal Albert Hall that sold-out seven months in advance — 10CC will embark on "And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour" in March 2027.

This follows some of the strongest reviews of the band's live career, including a glowing notice from The Guardian for the tour-opening night at York Barbican and a full five-star review from the Mail On Sunday for the Royal Albert Hall show.

Fronted by 10CC co-founder Graham Gouldman, the band's growing popularity continues to deliver major concert hall sell-outs across Europe and beyond, from Amsterdam to Auckland and Stockholm to Sydney, with shows in Gibraltar and Iceland along the way.

Gouldman was awarded an MBE for services to music in the King's Birthday Honours List in 2025.

Fans can expect a hit-packed setlist including era-defining anthems like "Rubber Bullets", "Donna", "Art For Art's Sake", "Dreadlock Holiday", "The Wall Street Shuffle", "Life Is A Minestrone", "The Things We Do For Love" and, of course, the eternal "I'm Not In Love".

"The tour title is not an expression of exasperation, but a humorous acknowledgement that we're out doing it again," says Gouldman. "Our 'Bloody Tourists' album gave us the idea and we believe in total honesty — it's what it says on the tin. Hit after hit after hit, with a few variations."

10CC's songs continue to soundtrack major film and television, proof that the catalogue has never gone out of fashion. "I'm Not In Love" has notched up more than 325 million Spotify streams and over 130 million YouTube views, with a 2025 BBC Piano Room version, recorded with the BBC Concert Orchestra, watched more than six million times.

On screen, the song has featured everywhere from the closing credits of BBC One's "Mint" (2026) to Marvel/Disney blockbuster "Guardians Of The Galaxy" (2015),where it led a soundtrack album that topped the U.S. chart, as well as "Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason" (2004). "The Things We Do For Love" fronted Ricky Gervais's Netflix hit "After Life Series 3" (2022),while "Dreadlock Holiday" has soundtracked both "The Social Network" (2010) and Guy Ritchie's "Snatch" (2000).

10CC comprises:

Graham Gouldman - bass guitar, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals

Rick Fenn - lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals

Keith Hayman - keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals

Iain Hornal - electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals

Ben Stone - drums, percussion, vocals

Very special guest on the tour will be singer-songwriter Andrew Park.

10CC "And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour" 2027 dates:

Feb. 25 - Llandudno Venue Cymru

Feb. 26 - Stoke Victoria Halls

Feb. 27 - Harrogate Convention Centre

Feb. 28 - Scarborough Spa

Mar. 02 - Buxton Opera House

Mar. 03 - Guildford G Live

Mar. 04 - Leicester De Montfort Hall

Mar. 06 - Torquay Princess Theatre

Mar. 07 - Truro Hall for Cornwall* Tickets on-sale 14 September

Mar. 08 - Salisbury City Hall

Mar. 09 - Basingstoke Anvil

Mar. 11 - Watford Colosseum

Mar. 12 - Bath Forum

Mar. 13 - Croydon Fairfield Halls

Mar. 14 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Mar. 15 - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Mar. 17 - Coventry Warwick Butterworth Hall

Mar. 18 - Northampton Derngate

Mar. 19 - Scunthorpe Baths Halls

Mar. 20 - Derby Valliant Live

Mar. 22 - Halifax Victoria Theatre

Mar. 23 - Perth Concert Hall

Mar. 24 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Mar. 25 - Stockton Globe

Press photo credit: Kate Hunter (courtesy of Deacon Communications)