CHIODOS Kick Off A New Era With SHARPTONE RECORDS Signing And First New Single In Over A Decade, 'Tapdat'

Post-hardcore trailblazers CHIODOS officially usher in a bold new chapter today, announcing their signing to SharpTone Records and sharing their first new music in more than a decade with the explosive new single "Tapdat", accompanied by an equally gripping official music video.

Produced by Keith Sorrells (Demi Lovato, Jutes, Kami Kehoe),"Tapdat" is an ambitious and unpredictable return that captures everything fans have long loved about CHIODOS while pushing the band's sound into thrilling new territory. The track erupts from its opening moments with frantic guitars, relentless percussion, and Craig Owens's unmistakable screams before expanding into soaring melodies, cinematic dynamics, and an emotionally charged chorus as Owens asks, "Can you pull me into focus in your absence of emotion? Can you pull me into focus? And it's bittersweet as a symphony." Constantly shifting and evolving, the song twists through moments of tension and release before culminating in a towering, cinematic breakdown that signals the beginning of CHIODOS's next evolution.

"There is still so much work to be done to build out the world of CHIODOS. 'Tapdat' is the first step in that direction," shares frontman Craig Owens. "Its return to our ethos is what drew me back to creating with this band, and you can feel it throughout every minute of the song. An unapologetic, experimental ride that pulls you in every step of the way. As for the future of CHIODOS, I'm surrounded by incredible talent. We are stronger, more focused than ever and eager to continue the story I've been waiting 12 years to tell."

"Tapdat" arrives following a landmark resurgence for the band that kicked off in 2024. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album "All's Well That Ends Well", CHIODOS returned to stages across North America for an extensive sold-out headline tour while delivering standout festival performances at Warped Tour, Louder Than Life and When We Were Young. The momentum continued this year as their beloved breakthrough single "Baby, You Wouldn't Last A Minute On The Creek" was officially certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA),cementing the band's lasting influence on a new generation of heavy music fans.

Now, with a new label home at SharpTone Records and the release of "Tapdat", CHIODOS are proving that this isn't simply a reunion, it's the beginning of an entirely new era.

CHIODOS will continue that momentum this summer as they return to the road for a headline run across North America. Joined by SECOND HARBOUR, SACE6 and 156/SILENCE, the tour marks the next chapter in the band's evolution, bringing both longtime favorites and the first glimpse of what's still to come to audiences across the continent.

CHIODOS tour dates:

Jul. 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Aug. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

Aug. 03 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Aug. 05 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

Aug. 06 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Aug. 07 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Aug. 09 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

Aug. 10 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Aug. 11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

Aug. 12 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Aug. 14 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

Aug. 15 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Aug. 17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues (2nd show added)

Aug. 19 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

Aug. 21 - Montreal, QC - Warped Tour (festival)

Aug. 22 - Montreal, QC - Warped Tour (festival)

Aug. 23 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Aug. 25 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

Aug. 26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Aug. 28 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Aug. 29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Sep. 17 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Oct. 03 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

CHIODOS was always more than a single moment or scene. At its center is frontman Craig Owens, whose singular voice and confessional fire turn chaos into catharsis. Owens cofounded CHIODOS in 2001 — naming it after the Chiodo Brothers, the cult minds behind "Killer Klowns From Outer Space" — and built a movement defined by an adventurous, rule-breaking spirit.

The band's 2005 debut "All's Well That Ends Well" captured lightning in a bottle, and 2007's "Bone Palace Ballet" debuted at No. 1 on the Rock chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200. After a 2015 hiatus, an invitation to play When We Were Young 2024 reignited everything — sold-out tours, a packed Hollywood Palladium, and a surge of intergenerational fans singing every word. In 2025, Owens re-recorded "All's Well That Ends Well" in full for its 20th anniversary.

Now CHIODOS turns the page. "Tapdat", produced by Keith Sorrells and released via SharpTone Records, is the band's first new original music in over a decade — proof that, nearly 25 years in, CHIODOS is bigger than it's ever been.

Photo credit: Alicia Hauff