12-Year-Old HARPER Drops Cover Of BRING ME THE HORIZON's Hit 'Chelsea Smile'

Harper, the incredible 12-year-old vocalist who took the Internet by storm with her mind-blowing cover of SPIRITBOX's "Holy Roller" and captured the hearts of millions as a contestant on last year's "America's Got Talent", has shared another official single with fans.

The track "Chelsea Smile" is a blistering cover of the smash hit single by BRING ME THE HORIZON, originally released in 2008 on the British rockers' album "Suicide Season" and as a single/video in January 2009. It's not Harper's first brush with BRING ME THE HORIZON, having recorded a casual cover at home of "Shadow Moses" in May which quickly racked up 95,000 views on YouTube.

Earlier this year, Harper shared electrifying new single "Weight Of The World", a bonafide metalcore banger. That song was written by Leo Valeri, guitarist/producer of deathcore heavyweights BRAND OF SACRIFICE and features a guest vocal from Dave Stephens (WE CAME AS ROMANS).

In between official single releases and homework, Harper has been having fun unveiling surprise cover tracks on her YouTube channel, picking a range of diverse artists from Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to KNOCKED LOOSE, BAD OMENS and ARCHITECTS. She also teamed up with vocalist Kasey Karlsen (Nita Strauss, DEADLANDS) for a duet on an I PREVAIL track.

Harper shot to Internet stardom when she released an incredible one-take vocal cover of "Holy Roller" in summer 2021, clocking up 292,000 YouTube views and media accolades from the likes of Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Loudwire, Rock Sound, Revolver and more. She gained millions of new fans when she auditioned for primetime NBC show "America's Got Talent" with the same song, garnering a further 2.9 million YouTube views and wowing both the judges and the 4000 audience members with her impressive vocal prowess. She also got to perform "Holy Roller" with SPIRITBOX at their sold-out show in London, U.K. last summer. She released her debut single, "Falling", in 2022 and announced her signing to Pale Chord Records. That track, which was written/produced with the help of Chris Wiseman (SHADOW OF INTENT, CURRENTS) and Ben Lumber (ACRES),has over 827,000 streams on Spotify alone and 502,000 YouTube views. With 2023's follow-up single "Weight Of The World", Harper continued to break barriers and prove that age is just a number when it comes to channeling emotion and power through heavy music — ratcheting up another 1.5 million streams and over 700,000 YouTube views at the same time.

Photo credit: Ashlea Bea